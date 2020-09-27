MLB's postseason bracket is set. Here's how to watch a jam-packed slate of playoff baseball

After a shorter 60-game MLB season, a longer, expanded postseason is here.

The field is set after Sunday’s exciting final day, as the St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers locked up the final two NL playoff spots and the Twins won the AL Central title, sending the White Sox into a wild-card spot.

MLB’s finalized postseason field

Here are the NL Wild Card Series matchups:

(1) Los Angeles Dodgers (43-17) vs. (8) Milwaukee Brewers (29-31)

(2) Atlanta Braves (35-25) vs. (7) Cincinnati Reds (30-29)

(3) Chicago Cubs (34-26) vs. (6) Miami Marlins (31-29)

(4) San Diego Padres (37-23) vs. (5) St. Louis Cardinals (30-28)

And here are the AL Wild Card Series matchups:

(1) Tampa Bay Rays (40-20) vs. (8) Toronto Blue Jays (32-28)

(2) Oakland Athletics (36-24) vs. (7) Chicago White Sox (35-25)

(3) Minnesota Twins (36-24) vs. (6) Houston Astros (29-31)

(4) Cleveland Indians (35-25) vs. (5) New York Yankees (33-27)

This season’s expanded format will see eight teams in each league, with all eight teams playing in the wild-card round, which is now a best-of-three series. It will lead to some days that are absolutely packed with playoff baseball. On Wednesday, for instance, there are a guaranteed eight games. Thursday could be another eight games too.

Wild Card schedule

Here’s the schedule for the week ahead with matchups, times and TV coverage. Some of this information is still being finalized, so we’ll update when it’s announced.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 29

ALWC Game 1: Yankees at Indians

ALWC Game 1: Astros at Twins

ALWC Game 1: White Sox at A’s

ALWC Game 1: Blue Jays at Rays

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 30

NLWC Game 1: Cardinals at Padres

NLWC Game 1: Marlins at Cubs

NLWC Game 1: Brewers at Dodgers

NLWC Game 1: Reds at Braves

ALWC Game 2: Yankees at Indians

ALWC Game 2: Astros at Twins

ALWC Game 2: White Sox at A’s

ALWC Game 2: Blue Jays at Rays

THURSDAY, OCT. 1

NLWC Game 2: Cardinals at Padres

NLWC Game 2: Marlins at Cubs

NLWC Game 2: Brewers at Dodgers

NLWC Game 2: Reds at Braves

ALWC Game 3*: Yankees at Indians

ALWC Game 3*: Astros at Twins

ALWC Game 3*: White Sox at A’s

ALWC Game 3*: Blue Jays at Rays

FRIDAY, OCT. 2

NLWC Game 3*: Cardinals at Padres

NLWC Game 3*: Marlins at Cubs

NLWC Game 3*: Brewers at Dodgers

NLWC Game 3*: Reds at Braves

(* if necessary)

OTHER KEY DATES:

Monday, Oct. 5: ALDS begins

Tuesday, Oct. 6: NLDS begins

Sunday, Oct. 11: ALCS begins

Monday, Oct. 12: NLCS begins

Tuesday, Oct. 20: World Series begins

