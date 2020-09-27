MLB's postseason bracket is set. Here's how to watch a jam-packed slate of playoff baseball

After a shorter 60-game MLB season, a longer, expanded postseason is here.
The field is set after Sunday’s exciting final day, as the St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers locked up the final two NL playoff spots and the Twins won the AL Central title, sending the White Sox into a wild-card spot.
MLB’s finalized postseason field
Here are the NL Wild Card Series matchups:
(1) Los Angeles Dodgers (43-17) vs. (8) Milwaukee Brewers (29-31)
(2) Atlanta Braves (35-25) vs. (7) Cincinnati Reds (30-29)
(3) Chicago Cubs (34-26) vs. (6) Miami Marlins (31-29)
(4) San Diego Padres (37-23) vs. (5) St. Louis Cardinals (30-28)
And here are the AL Wild Card Series matchups:
(1) Tampa Bay Rays (40-20) vs. (8) Toronto Blue Jays (32-28)
(2) Oakland Athletics (36-24) vs. (7) Chicago White Sox (35-25)
(3) Minnesota Twins (36-24) vs. (6) Houston Astros (29-31)
(4) Cleveland Indians (35-25) vs. (5) New York Yankees (33-27)
This season’s expanded format will see eight teams in each league, with all eight teams playing in the wild-card round, which is now a best-of-three series. It will lead to some days that are absolutely packed with playoff baseball. On Wednesday, for instance, there are a guaranteed eight games. Thursday could be another eight games too.
[Got questions about MLB’s different postseason format? We’ve got answers.]
Wild Card schedule
Here’s the schedule for the week ahead with matchups, times and TV coverage. Some of this information is still being finalized, so we’ll update when it’s announced.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 29
ALWC Game 1: Yankees at Indians
ALWC Game 1: Astros at Twins
ALWC Game 1: White Sox at A’s
ALWC Game 1: Blue Jays at Rays
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 30
NLWC Game 1: Cardinals at Padres
NLWC Game 1: Marlins at Cubs
NLWC Game 1: Brewers at Dodgers
NLWC Game 1: Reds at Braves
ALWC Game 2: Yankees at Indians
ALWC Game 2: Astros at Twins
ALWC Game 2: White Sox at A’s
ALWC Game 2: Blue Jays at Rays
THURSDAY, OCT. 1
NLWC Game 2: Cardinals at Padres
NLWC Game 2: Marlins at Cubs
NLWC Game 2: Brewers at Dodgers
NLWC Game 2: Reds at Braves
ALWC Game 3*: Yankees at Indians
ALWC Game 3*: Astros at Twins
ALWC Game 3*: White Sox at A’s
ALWC Game 3*: Blue Jays at Rays
FRIDAY, OCT. 2
NLWC Game 3*: Cardinals at Padres
NLWC Game 3*: Marlins at Cubs
NLWC Game 3*: Brewers at Dodgers
NLWC Game 3*: Reds at Braves
(* if necessary)
OTHER KEY DATES:
Monday, Oct. 5: ALDS begins
Tuesday, Oct. 6: NLDS begins
Sunday, Oct. 11: ALCS begins
Monday, Oct. 12: NLCS begins
Tuesday, Oct. 20: World Series begins
