MLB Postseason 2023: Phillies & Rangers up 2-0, Marlins & Kim Ng 'part ways', Red Sox can't find a GM

The ALCS & NLCS have both completed two games and, in keeping with this postseason's apparent theme, it hasn't really been close. The Philadelphia Phillies and Texas Rangers are both up 2-0 on the Arizona Diamondbacks and Houston Astros, respectively, and barring any major surprises, it's hard to see how they won't be facing each other in the World Series in one week's time.

Hannah Keyser and Zach Crizer are back to check in on these two series and take the temperature on a drama-less postseason. Before diving into the two championship series, they dive into a few news stories. First, the Miami Marlins "parting ways" with general manager Kim Ng, after she guided the team to their first postseason berth in years. They also chat about the Boston Red Sox seemingly being unable to fill their open GM role. They close out the news section rehashing Trevor May's choice words for Oakland A's owner John Fisher in which he opined, "sell the team, dude."

For the latter two thirds of the episode, Hannah & Zach look deeper in to the ALCS and NLCS. First, can the Diamondbacks stop the Phillies' bombardment of home runs? Zach also explains why some pitching decisions in Game 2 are potentially setting up Arizona for failure in Game 4.

On the ALCS side, Hannah talks about why Texas seems like the team of destiny, but also fears for Max Scherzer's first start in over a month in Wednesday night's game.

0:00 - Introduction

2:06 - Kim Ng "parts ways" with Miami Marlins

13:45 - Boston Red Sox having trouble with finding a new GM

18:35 - Oakland Athletics owner John Fisher gets slammed by retiring Trevor May

21:45 - Philadelphia Phillies up 2-0 over Arizona Diamondbacks in NLCS

36:45 - Texas Rangers up 2-0 over Houston Astros in ALCS

Philadelphia Phillies OF Brandon Marsh celebrates after hitting a sixth inning RBI in Game 2 of the NLCS on Tuesday night in Philadelphia. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) ((Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images))

