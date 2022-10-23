MLB playoffs: Phillies outslug Padres in NLCS Game 4, take 3-1 series advantage behind Rhys Hoskins, Bryce Harper

The Philadelphia Phillies are one win from the World Series. If Friday night's Game 3 win summarized the Phillies' often bizarre, never boring run to the late stages of October, Game 4 added an exclamation point. The Phillies only got two outs from starter Bailey Falter, allowed four runs in the first, and then immediately overwhelmed the San Diego Padres anyway, pummeling them with a barrage of huge homers to win, 10-6, and take a 3-1 series lead.

Rhys Hoskins went deep twice, Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto added homers of their own, and Bryce Harper laced a deafening double that put the Phillies ahead for good in the fifth inning.

The big night for the Phillies offense began out of necessity. San Diego hung four runs on the board almost immediately, starting with a Manny Machado homer. When the Phillies came to bat, they somehow worked even faster. Where Falter left after two outs, Philadelphia chased Padres starter Mike Clevinger before he got a single one. Hoskins began the counteroffensive with a two-run shot in the bottom of the first.

Bryson Stott's RBI single brought the Phillies even in the fourth inning, but Juan Soto answered for the Padres with a two-run homer. Hoskins' second homer tied the game once again in the bottom of the fifth, and the Phillies kept on hitting this time. Realmuto took a walk, and then Harper roped the go-ahead double — reaching second and demonstratively screaming toward the dugout. He's now batting .410 in this postseason.

THERE'S A REASON HE'S THE MV3 pic.twitter.com/nktsUr6sMf — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) October 23, 2022

The rest, as it turns out, was gravy. Harper scored on a Nick Castellanos single, and then Realmuto and Schwarber added ringing solo homers later on.

Beginning with Connor Brogdon, the Phillies bullpen held up just a little better than San Diego's. Swingman Nick Martinez kept the Padres in it with three scoreless innings, but regular season starter Sean Manaea folded under the Phillies barrage, allowing five runs in 1 1/3 innings. Lefty Brad Hand wound up getting the win despite being the only Philadelphia reliever to allow runs.

Now Rob Thomson's rollicking postseason party crashers have the opportunity to claim the NL pennant in front of their rowdy home fans. Game 5 will set up as a rematch of the Game 1 pitchers duel: Phillies ace Zack Wheeler vs. Padres ace Yu Darvish. If Wheeler and the Phillies come out on top again, they will be celebrating with champagne.

Weather permitting — there's rain bearing down on both Philadelphia and ALCS host New York that could affect the games on Sunday — Game 5 will start at 2:37 p.m. ET on FS1.

