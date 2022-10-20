MLB playoffs: Padres come back from early deficit vs. Phillies, pour on runs to win NLCS Game 2 and even series
When the Padres bats get going, they really get going. After falling behind 4-0 early in Game 2, San Diego stormed back, flipping the script in a five-run fifth inning that echoed their decisive rally against the Dodgers. Austin Nola and Juan Soto doubled in runs to end Phillies starter Aaron Nola's day, and the scoring didn't stop against the bullpen. The Padres wound up with an 8-5 win to even up the NLCS as it heads to Philadelphia.
The comeback began when trade deadline additions Brandon Drury and Josh Bell each homered for San Diego in the second inning. They later contributed RBIs in that huge fifth inning.
You could say things are getting a little out of Hand 😏 #CaptureTheMoment pic.twitter.com/bsc3xeaTCD
— San Diego Padres (@Padres) October 19, 2022
Manny Machado also homered to complete an in-game spurt of eight unanswered Padres runs.
NO DOUBT ABOUT IT 💣 #CaptureTheMoment pic.twitter.com/UnBGWaCFGG
— San Diego Padres (@Padres) October 19, 2022
The barrage took starting pitcher Blake Snell off the hook for a rough second inning that was hard to blame on him. A glaring San Diego sun affected several plays, including a key fly ball Soto lost in right field. Snell was stellar outside of that frame. He finished with five innings, those four runs, six strikeouts and one walk and was credited with the win. Appearing fully back to his usual self, closer Josh Hader blew the Phillies away in the ninth to get the save.
Nola, the Phillies starter, came into the NLCS having allowed only one unearned run in October. But after the Padres onslaught — including the RBI knock by his brother — he left with six runs on his tab for the day. The initial reliever out of the bullpen, Brad Hand, failed to get an out. In all, the Phillies used six pitchers, eventually turning to regular season starter Kyle Gibson to mop it up.
[Full updated MLB playoff TV schedule]
The teams get their one off day of the series on Thursday, then play Game 3 on Friday in Philadelphia.
Need to catch up on the major October storylines? We've got you covered.
The Dodgers and Braves aren't out because of the new playoff format. That's just the playoffs
Could Game 2 rainout give the Guardians a boost in bid to upset Yankees?
How the Padres took down the Dodgers and scored a win for little brothers everywhere
Yordan Alvarez reminded the Mariners what it takes to topple the Astros
Why pitching depth matters more than ever in the 2022 playoffs
How dangerous is each playoff contender right now? These are the October power rankings
Looking for the next Randy Arozarena? These 13 under-the-radar names might be ready for their moment
The young Mariners finally broke through and ended Seattle's interminable playoff drought. Relive the delirious days that got them there
The path to the World Series in the National League runs through the Dodgers, the Braves and the Freddie Freeman saga
How will we remember the Mets' 101-win season once the disappointment wears off?