MLB playoffs NLDS Game 2 live tracker: Diamondbacks take 2-0 lead on Dodgers, Braves bounce back against Phillies
The Diamondbacks have yet to lose in the postseason
The Arizona Diamondbacks are a win away from the NLCS.
A day after shelling Clayton Kershaw in Game 1, the Diamondbacks opened Game 2 of the NLDS Monday with a three-run first inning against Los Angeles Dodgers starter Bobby Miller. Miller would last just 1 2/3 innings as the Diamondbacks held on for a 4-2 win to sweep the first two games in Los Angeles in the best-of-five series.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. knocked in the third run of the first inning then added an insurance run in the sixth with a solo home run. Zac Gallen picked up the win while holding the Dodgers to two earned runs in 5 1/3 innings.
After a day off Tuesday, the NLDS shifts to Phoenix, where the Diamondbacks will have two chances at home to secure the series and advance to the NLCS as the No. 6 seed.
Braves rally to tie series with Phillies
It's a new day and a new week, and the Braves have earned their first win of the 2023 postseason.
The Braves got caught standing still on Saturday against a Phillies team that was already running at maximum playoff speed. The 3-0 loss marked the first time this year that the Braves had been shut out at home.
In Game 2, they again started slowly, falling behind 4-0 , but then they came roaring back to stun the Phillies with a 5-4 victory.
As for the Dodgers, they're looking to bounce back from the worst outing of Clayton Kershaw's career on Saturday, a Game 1 defeat that saw the Diamondbacks score six runs in the first and tack on three more in the second.
Pat Sewald retired the side in the bottom of the ninth to secure a 4-2 Diamondbacks win and 2-0 series lead. The Diamondbacks remain unbeaten in the postseason and now have two chances at home to secure the series over the Dodgers and advance to the NLCS.
The Diamondbacks left the bases loaded in the top of the ninth after an Evan Phillips strikeout of Christian Walker. The Dodgers are down to their last three outs, trailing 4-2.
A Chris Taylor double-play ball ended the Dodgers' chances in the bottom of the eighth inning. They'll have one more chance to rally as the D-backs take a 4-2 lead into the ninth.
Joe Kelly and Evan Phillips combined to keep the D-backs off the board in the top of the eighth. D-backs, 4-2.
A Freddie Freeman double play ball helps the D-backs come out of the seventh unscathed with their 4-2 lead intact.
Joe Kelly got out of a jam, striking out Tommy Pham with runners on second and third to end the top half of the seventh inning. D-Backs still lead, 4-2.
The Dodgers loaded the bases on an Andrew Saalfrank walk of Chris Taylor then scored on an infield single by Enrique Hernández. But they left the bases loaded thanks to a groundout by Kolten Wong induced by Merrill Kelly. 4-2, D-backs after six. Missed opportunity for the Dodgers.
Zac Gallen's day is done after a J.D. Martinez single put runners on first and second with one out in the sixth. Andrew Saalfrank takes over in relief for the D-backs, who lead, 4-1.
Gurriel makes it a bit more comfortable for Arizona with a solo homer. 4-1 D-backs.