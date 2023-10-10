MLB playoffs NLDS Game 2 live tracker: Diamondbacks take 2-0 lead on Dodgers, Braves bounce back against Phillies

The Diamondbacks have yet to lose in the postseason

The Arizona Diamondbacks are a win away from the NLCS.

A day after shelling Clayton Kershaw in Game 1, the Diamondbacks opened Game 2 of the NLDS Monday with a three-run first inning against Los Angeles Dodgers starter Bobby Miller. Miller would last just 1 2/3 innings as the Diamondbacks held on for a 4-2 win to sweep the first two games in Los Angeles in the best-of-five series.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. knocked in the third run of the first inning then added an insurance run in the sixth with a solo home run. Zac Gallen picked up the win while holding the Dodgers to two earned runs in 5 1/3 innings.

After a day off Tuesday, the NLDS shifts to Phoenix, where the Diamondbacks will have two chances at home to secure the series and advance to the NLCS as the No. 6 seed.

Braves rally to tie series with Phillies

It's a new day and a new week, and the Braves have earned their first win of the 2023 postseason.

The Braves got caught standing still on Saturday against a Phillies team that was already running at maximum playoff speed. The 3-0 loss marked the first time this year that the Braves had been shut out at home.

In Game 2, they again started slowly, falling behind 4-0 , but then they came roaring back to stun the Phillies with a 5-4 victory.

As for the Dodgers, they're looking to bounce back from the worst outing of Clayton Kershaw's career on Saturday, a Game 1 defeat that saw the Diamondbacks score six runs in the first and tack on three more in the second.