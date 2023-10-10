MLB playoffs NLDS Game 2 live tracker: Braves bounce back in Game 2, Dodgers trying to earn series split
The Braves again started slowly in Game 2, but they'll go to Philly tied 1-1
It's a new day and a new week, and the Braves have earned their first win of the 2023 postseason.
The Braves got caught standing still on Saturday against a Phillies team that was already running at maximum playoff speed. The 3-0 loss marked the first time this year that the Braves had been shut out at home.
In Game 2, they again started slowly, falling behind 4-0 , but then they came roaring back to stun the Phillies with a 5-4 victory.
As for the Dodgers, they're looking to bounce back from the worst outing of Clayton Kershaw's career on Saturday, a Game 1 defeat that saw the Diamondbacks score six runs in the first and tack on three more in the second.
In Game 2, Arizona ace Zac Gallen faces Dodgers' rookie Bobby Miller.
Stay tuned for more updates from Game 2 of the NLDS matchups.
Meanwhile, the Diamondbacks have a 3-0 lead over the Dodgers in the first inning of their Game 2 NLDS matchup.
What a finish. The Braves win, 5-4 after a wild double play to end the game.
Nick Castellanos sent a deep fly ball to the warning track at right-center field, prompting Bryce Harper to take off running from first base. Michael Harris tracked it down for a leaping catch at the fence, then threw the ball back to the infield. Third baseman Austin Riley grabbed it and threw to first base, beating Bryce Harper back to the bag for the final out of the game. Pandemonium in Atlanta. The NLDS is tied at 1-1.
A.J. Minter walks Bryce Harper to lead off the ninth, and his day is done. Closer Raisel Iglesias is taking the mound with a 5-4 lead, a man on first and no outs.
The inning's over, but the damage is done. The Braves are three outs away from tying the series at 1-1.
Jeff Hoffman takes over on the mound for the Phillies to face Ronald Acuña and promptly puts him on base by hitting him with a pitch.
A.J. Minter posted a 1-2-3 inning for the Braves in the top of the eighth. Phillies still lead, 4-3. Alvarado's back on the mound for the Phillies for the bottom half.
Alvarado got out of the seventh with no further damage to maintain Philadelphia's 4-3 lead.
José Alvarado took over for Zack Wheeler with Philadelphia leading, 4-3 in the bottom of the seventh.