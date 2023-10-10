MLB playoffs NLDS Game 2 live tracker: Braves bounce back in Game 2, Dodgers trying to earn series split

The Braves again started slowly in Game 2, but they'll go to Philly tied 1-1

It's a new day and a new week, and the Braves have earned their first win of the 2023 postseason.

The Braves got caught standing still on Saturday against a Phillies team that was already running at maximum playoff speed. The 3-0 loss marked the first time this year that the Braves had been shut out at home.

In Game 2, they again started slowly, falling behind 4-0 , but then they came roaring back to stun the Phillies with a 5-4 victory.

As for the Dodgers, they're looking to bounce back from the worst outing of Clayton Kershaw's career on Saturday, a Game 1 defeat that saw the Diamondbacks score six runs in the first and tack on three more in the second.

In Game 2, Arizona ace Zac Gallen faces Dodgers' rookie Bobby Miller.

