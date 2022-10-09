Blue Jays roasted for blowing 8-1 lead to Mariners in epic collapse

Blue Jays second baseman Cavan Biggio (8) watches the Mariners celebrate on the field. (Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

That one is going to sting for a while, Blue Jays fans.

In a collapse of epic proportions, the Seattle Mariners roared back from a seven-run deficit to eliminate the Toronto Blue Jays Saturday night in a 10-9 victory. Stunning the crowd of 47,000 strong, the loss is sure to go down in Blue Jays lore as one of the most astonishing defeats in club history.

The Mariners' miraculous come-from-behind win also marked the largest-ever comeback in postseason history for a road team, and the largest ever to clinch a playoff series.

To make matters worse, the loss was Toronto’s first all season in a game in which it scored nine runs or more, and the team’s first loss in 54 games when leading by that many runs.

In summary, it was nothing short of completely improbable.

The Mariners become the 3rd team ever to come back from a 7-run deficit in a postseason game, joining;



- 2008 ALCS Game 5: Red Sox trail Rays 7-0 before coming back to win 8-7



- 1929 World Series Game 4: Philadelphia Athletics trail Cubs 8-0 before coming back to win 10-8 pic.twitter.com/DwTsjM46Bs — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 9, 2022

Unsurprisingly, Blue Jays fans were none too pleased with the outcome of the ball game.

Don’t call it a comeback.



It was a collapse.



Bad decision to take out Gausman.



Bichette should have backed off.



Those were the turning points.



*Now I’m actually done* — Jackie Redmond (@Jackie_Redmond) October 9, 2022

being a toronto sports fan for the last thirty years pic.twitter.com/8KQdpyfqJg — ᴀʀᴅᴀ Öᴄᴀʟ (@Arda) October 9, 2022

"Last year was a trailer, now you guys will see the movie"



The movie:#BlueJays #NextLevel pic.twitter.com/Sp1tQjN2Il — Jori Negin-Shecter (@JNeginShecter) October 9, 2022

Not sure I'll be able to get over that Gausman pull. — Rob Wong (@RobWong34) October 9, 2022

Loss? What Blue Jays loss? pic.twitter.com/S6cEw2fVHI — Ian Hunter (@BlueJayHunter) October 9, 2022

While you win as a team and lose as a team, the Blue Jays bullpen’s lacklustre showing drew the most ire from fans.

Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider’s decision to go to Tim Mayza in relief of Kevin Gausman, who had been cruising into the sixth inning before loading the bases, proved to be the beginning of the downfall. The Jays' relief corps promptly allowed nine runs over the next 3.1 innings, including a blown save from closer Jordan Romano, who had been elite all season.

Your only impact bullpen addition didn’t record an out and gave up 3 runs pic.twitter.com/N26ookblfD — Josh Goldberg (@JGoldberg12) October 9, 2022

Mariners fans deserve it. Congrats.



As for Jays, that team was flawed, and the manager made what I think was a pretty brutal decision. But bullpen that had lack of swing-and-miss stuff got BABIP'ed to death in the eighth. You never think this will happen, but it was team flaw. — (((Eric Koreen))) (@ekoreen) October 9, 2022

Gonna spend the rest of the night liking tweets about the Blue Jays bullpen and lack of power arms. — Nick (@NickAndrade) October 9, 2022

8-1. 8-1 and you blow that lead in 2 innings. You knew this bullpen was suspect & they did Jack all to fixed it at the trade deadline. We knew back in June this bullpen could cost the Jays a playoff series — Jerry Da Ponte (@JerryDaponte) October 8, 2022

Others had plenty of fun by linking the Blue Jays' heartbreaking defeat to the NHL's Maple Leafs, who are extremely familiar with the art of the Toronto Sports Collapse.

Cheer up #BlueJays fans. It’s seven long months until the #MapleLeafs annual playoff collapse — steve buffery (@Beezersun) October 9, 2022

8-1 is the new 4-1 for Toronto sports fans. — Gerry Dee (@gerrydee) October 9, 2022

As a wise Tweeter once said, “The more sports you watch in Toronto, the more sense it makes that a guy dug a hole in the middle of a park just to be alone.”

