Blue Jays roasted for blowing 8-1 lead to Mariners in epic collapse

Jori Negin-Shecter
·Writer
·4 min read
Blue Jays second baseman Cavan Biggio (8) watches the Mariners celebrate on the field. (Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images)
That one is going to sting for a while, Blue Jays fans.

In a collapse of epic proportions, the Seattle Mariners roared back from a seven-run deficit to eliminate the Toronto Blue Jays Saturday night in a 10-9 victory. Stunning the crowd of 47,000 strong, the loss is sure to go down in Blue Jays lore as one of the most astonishing defeats in club history.

The Mariners' miraculous come-from-behind win also marked the largest-ever comeback in postseason history for a road team, and the largest ever to clinch a playoff series.

To make matters worse, the loss was Toronto’s first all season in a game in which it scored nine runs or more, and the team’s first loss in 54 games when leading by that many runs.

In summary, it was nothing short of completely improbable.

Unsurprisingly, Blue Jays fans were none too pleased with the outcome of the ball game.

While you win as a team and lose as a team, the Blue Jays bullpen’s lacklustre showing drew the most ire from fans.

Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider’s decision to go to Tim Mayza in relief of Kevin Gausman, who had been cruising into the sixth inning before loading the bases, proved to be the beginning of the downfall. The Jays' relief corps promptly allowed nine runs over the next 3.1 innings, including a blown save from closer Jordan Romano, who had been elite all season.

Others had plenty of fun by linking the Blue Jays' heartbreaking defeat to the NHL's Maple Leafs, who are extremely familiar with the art of the Toronto Sports Collapse.

As a wise Tweeter once said, “The more sports you watch in Toronto, the more sense it makes that a guy dug a hole in the middle of a park just to be alone.”

