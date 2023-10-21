The Diamondbacks scored four unanswered runs to erase what was a 5-2 Philadelphia lead in Game 4

On Friday in NLCS Game 4, the Arizona Diamondbacks roared back from a three-run deficit to even the series against the Philadelphia Phillies — and literally made a splash while doing so.

Philadelphia Phillies at Arizona Diamondbacks, NLCS Game 4: D-backs 6, Phillies 5 (Series tied 2-2)

Game summary:

The bottom of the seventh inning began with Arizona down 5-2 after the Phillies’ deep lineup had churned out runs in four straight innings to erase an early 2-0 D-backs lead.

Kyle Schwarber homered in the fourth to put his team on the board. Brandon Marsh doubled in J.T. Realmuto to tie the game in the fifth. Alec Bohm singled in Schwarber and Trea Turner to take the lead in the sixth. In the seventh, Turner hit a sacrifice fly to score Johan Rojas for an insurance run.

It was the kind of game that felt familiar after so many overwhelming Phillies performances, but the D-Backs held their ground, limiting the damage to one or two runs each inning. Then they hit back.

A long rally scored a run – just one – in the seventh, making it 5-3, and then Arizona got its chance against Craig Kimbrel, who allowed the walk-off win the previous night, in the eighth inning.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a leadoff double to get the crowd on its feet, and Alek Thomas followed with a game-tying, two-run homer, right into the center-field pool at Chase Field.

The Arizona rally wasn’t over. The Phillies opted to stick with Kimbrel — a historically good reliever oddly prone to meltdowns — and soon watched him allow a single to Ketel Marte and a HBP of Corbin Carroll. Kimbrel was finally pulled for closer Jose Alvarado, who then allowed the game-winning single to Gabriel Moreno.

With the Diamondbacks suddenly on top, Arizona closer Paul Sewald came in and shut down the Phillies in the top of the ninth, earning a victory that will occupy a special place in D-backs history if they pull off a win in this series.

Key moment:

Before Thomas’ homer, Arizona started its comeback in the seventh by taking advantage of a curious choice by the Phillies.

With runners on second and third with one out, Phillies manager Rob Thomson replaced Seranthony Dominguez with rookie Orion Kerkering, who allowed three straight hits and lost the lead the previous day in Game 3. In his month-long MLB career, Kerkering had never pitched in back-to-back games.

It looked like the wheels were coming off when Kerkering walked his first two batters, the second scoring a run to cut the deficit to 5-3. The rookie finally found his feet against Pavin Smith, who grounded out to end the inning.

But that one run ended up looming large.

Impact player:

The D-Backs’ bullpen phone.

Arizona entered the playoffs with basically a three-man rotation of Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly and Brandon Pfaadt. For NLCS Game 4, the Diamondbacks opted for a bullpen game, starting with veteran Joe Mantiply.

They ended up using eight relievers in the game, with varying levels of success. There wasn’t a disaster among the group, though, and in the end, Kevin Ginkel and Sewald posted scoreless innings when it counted most.

What’s next?

Game 5 is at 8:07 p.m. ET Saturday. It’s Zack vs. Zac again, as Wheeler gets the ball for the Phillies opposite Gallen for the Diamondbacks. With this NLCS tied, it's now a best-of-three beginning with one more game in Arizona.