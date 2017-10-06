MLB Playoffs 2017: Meet 12 Sluggers and Hurlers Who Will Most Impact the 4 Division Series

For the first and only time this postseason, Major League Baseball presents four playoff games in one day on Friday. A double doubleheader of sorts. To help you prepare for the four divisional series (Boston Red Sox–Houston Astros and New York Yankees–Cleveland Indians in the American League, and Chicago Cubs-Washington Nationals and Arizona Diamondbacks-Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League), we present a diamond dozen: 12 players who will most impact the outcomes of these four matchups.

Predictions? We like the Astros and Indians to advance in the AL and the Nationals and Diamondbacks to move forward in the senior circuit.

Jose Altuve, 2B, Houston Astros

The 5-foot-6 inch Altuve smote three home runs in Thursday’s Game 1 victory against the Boston Red Sox. He will likely be the shortest Most Valuable Player in baseball since 1952, when Bobby Shantz, also 5 feet, 6 inches, of the Philadelphia Athletics, won the award.

Justin Verlander, P, Houston Astros

How does the 2011 Cy Young winner, who arrived in Houston in August via trade from the Detroit Tigers, like his new clubhouse? Verlander is 6-0, including Thursday’s Game 1 win, with a 1.35 ERA.

Mookie Betts, RF, Boston Red Sox

The team leader in home runs (24), RBI (102) and stolen bases (26) would love to celebrate his 25th birthday (a day early) on Friday by evening up the series before it returns to Fenway Park.

