MLB playoff updates: Braves offense explodes in Game 1 win over Marlins

During MLB’s busy league division series, we’ll keep you updated right here on results, must-see moments and what’s next in each matchup.

NLDS Game 1: Atlanta Braves 9, Miami Marlins 5

What happened? In Game 1 of the National League Division Series, we got a pretty clear message from the Atlanta Braves — in any given inning, they can change a game.

It was the seventh inning Tuesday in their second-round series against the Miami Marlins. The Marlins were holding onto a 4-3 lead with one of their best relievers in the game. Then the Braves’ lineup exploded.

They poured on six runs, thanks to two big homers, and eventually won 9-5 to take a 1-0 series lead.

Playing this series in Houston as part of MLB’s postseason bubble, the Braves posted what looked a lot like one of the Astros’ monster October innings. Marcell Ozuna singled to tie the game and then Travis d’Arnaud launched a three-run homer for a 7-4 lead that felt like a gut punch to the upstart Marlins.

With the Marlins on the ropes, Ozzie Albies singled and Dansby Swanson followed with a two-run homer of his own.

None of this is all that surprising. The Braves hit the most homers in the NL during the regular season. They also scored the second-most runs behind the Dodgers. They certainly have juggernaut tendencies.

The question for Atlanta is the pitching. Max Fried, who had assumed the ace role after Mike Soroka’s injury, was pedestrian — giving up four runs in four innings, but the bullpen cleaned things up.

One positive for the Marlins: Their offense proved resilient. They roared back to take a 4-1 lead after a Ronald Acuña lead-off homer. Even after the Braves’ big inning, the Marlins were able to put another run across.

As the series moves on, now we see if the Marlins have the pitching to extinguish this mighty Braves offense.

What’s next? The Marlins try to even out the series Wednesday in Game 2. They’ll have Pablo Lopez, one of their most dependable pitchers during the regular season, on the mound. He’s opposed by Ian Anderson, the Braves rookie who has been so important down the stretch and who looked fantastic in the wild-card series.

Lopez was 6-4 with a 3.61 ERA in the regular season. Anderson was on the taxi squad to start the season for Atlanta, but was called up in August because of all of the Braves’ pitching injuries. He had a 1.95 ERA in six starts in the regular season. Against the Reds in the wild-card round, he pitched six scoreless innings, striking out nine and allowing just two hits.

You see that? We’ve talked a lot about the Braves offense, but look at the springs on Ozzie Albies:

