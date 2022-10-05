MLB playoff schedule: Wild-card game times, broadcast info, dates for division series, LCS and World Series

Are you ready for October? The 2022 MLB season is advancing into a brave new world, a 12-team postseason bracket that will decide a champion over the next month. Starting Friday, the contenders will duel in a newly expanded format that will give us a burst of high-stakes baseball.

The favorites are familiar — the Los Angeles Dodgers, Houston Astros, Atlanta Braves and New York Yankees hold the top seeds. The challengers are very much not — the Seattle Mariners and Philadelphia Phillies are here! In the playoffs! Really!

To keep up with all the action, we’re laying out the schedule, complete with game times and broadcast details as they become available.

MLB wild-card round TV schedule

(All times ET)

Friday, October 7

Game 1: Tampa Bay Rays at Cleveland Guardians - 12:07 p.m., ESPN

Game 1: Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals - 2:07 p.m., ABC

Game 1: Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays - 4:07 p.m., ESPN

Game 1: San Diego Padres at New York Mets - 8:07 p.m., ESPN

Saturday, October 8

Game 2: Tampa Bay Rays at Cleveland Guardians - 12:07 p.m., ESPN2

Game 2: Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays - 4:07 p.m., ESPN

Game 2: San Diego Padres at New York Mets - 7:37 p.m., ESPN

Game 2: Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals - 8:37 p.m., ESPN2

Sunday, October 9 - Game 3s (if necessary)

Game 3*: Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays - 2:07 p.m., ABC

Game 3*: Tampa Bay Rays at Cleveland Guardians - 4:07 p.m., ESPN

Game 3*: San Diego Padres at New York Mets - 7:37 p.m., ESPN

Game 3*: Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals - 8:37 p.m., ESPN2

After a historic regular season in which he broke the AL home run record, Aaron Judge turns his attention to the Yankees' playoff run. (Photo by Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

MLB Division Series schedules

(All times ET)

Tuesday, October 11

Game 1: Cardinals/Phillies at Atlanta Braves - TBD, FOX or FS1

Game 1: Guardians/Rays at New York Yankees - TBD, TBS

Game 1: Blue Jays/Mariners at Houston Astros - TBD, TBS

Game 1: Mets/Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers - TBD, FOX or FS1

Wednesday, October 12

Game 2: Cardinals/Phillies at Atlanta Braves - TBD, FOX or FS1

Game 2: Mets/Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers - TBD, FOX or FS1

Thursday, October 13

Game 2: Guardians/Rays at New York Yankees - TBD, TBS

Game 2: Blue Jays/Mariners at Houston Astros - TBD, TBS

Friday, October 14

Game 3: Atlanta Braves at Cardinals/Phillies - TBD, FS1

Game 3: Los Angeles Dodgers at Mets/Padres - TBD, FS1

Saturday, October 15

Game 3: New York Yankees at Guardians/Rays - TBD, TBS

Game 3: Houston Astros at Blue Jays/Mariners - TBD, TBS

Game 4*: Atlanta Braves at Cardinals/Phillies - TBD, FS1

Game 4*: Los Angeles Dodgers at Mets/Padres - TBD, FS1

Sunday, October 16

Game 4*: New York Yankees at Guardians/Rays - TBD, TBS

Game 4*: Houston Astros at Blue Jays/Mariners - TBD, TBS

Game 5*: Cardinals/Phillies at Atlanta Braves - TBD, FS1

Game 5*: Mets/Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers - TBD, FS1

Monday, October 17

Game 5*: Guardians/Rays at New York Yankees - TBD, TBS

Game 5*: Blue Jays/Mariners at Houston Astros - TBD, TBS

MLB League Championship Series schedules

(All times ET)

Tuesday, October 18

Game 1: NL low seed at NL high seed - TBD, FOX or FS1

Wednesday, October 19

Game 2: NL low seed at NL high seed - TBD, FOX or FS1

Game 1: AL low seed at AL high seed - TBD, TBS

Thursday, October 20

Game 2: AL low seed at AL high seed - TBD, TBS

Friday, October 21

Game 3: NL high seed at NL low seed - TBD, FS1

Saturday, October 22

Game 3: AL high seed at AL low seed - TBD, TBS

Game 4: NL high seed at NL low seed - TBD, FS1

Sunday, October 23

Game 4: AL high seed at AL low seed - TBD, TBS

Game 5*: NL high seed at NL low seed - TBD, FS1

Monday, October 24

Game 5*: AL high seed at AL low seed - TBD, TBS

Game 6*: NL low seed at NL high seed - TBD, FS1

Tuesday, October 25

Game 6*: AL low seed at AL high seed - TBD, TBS

Game 7*: NL low seed at NL high seed - TBD, FS1

Wednesday, October 26

Game 7*: AL low seed at AL high seed - TBD, TBS

World Series schedule

(All times ET)

Friday, October 28

Game 1: League champion with better record hosts - TBD, FOX

Saturday, October 29

Game 2: League champion with better record hosts - TBD, FOX

Monday, October 31

Game 3: League champion worse record hosts - TBD, FOX

Tuesday, November 1

Game 4: League champion worse record hosts - TBD, FOX

Wednesday, November 2

Game 5*: League champion worse record hosts - TBD, FOX

Friday, November 4

Game 6*: League champion with better record hosts - TBD, FOX

Saturday, November 5

Game 7*: League champion with better record hosts - TBD, FOX