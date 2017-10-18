MLB playoff games have been really, really long this year

It’s been a good and fun MLB postseason so far. There have been walk-offs and unlikely comebacks, early exits and underdog success, and so much more. Every game has been like a miniseries, with a bunch of storylines and multiple parts.

Also, every game has been like a miniseries because they’ve been very long. Jerry Crasnick of ESPN puzzled out the averages, and they’re not great:

After setting a record for long game times during the regular season, MLB has continued the trend into October. Entering Tuesday’s American and National League Championship Series games, the average time for a nine-inning playoff game was 3 hours, 35 minutes — up 10 minutes from 2016 and 21 minutes from two years ago.

A ten minute increase over 2016 isn’t fantastic, but it’s not huge. But a 21 minute increase over 2015!? That’s nearly the length of a sitcom episode without the commercials. With that 21-minute increase from two years ago, you could watch almost an entire episode of “Friends” on DVD.

It’s hard to tell what the culprit is here. It can’t just be the longer commercial breaks between innings, because that happens every postseason. There have been a lot of pitching changes for sure, especially since starters aren’t lasting nearly as long and bullpens have been used liberally. Every pitching change means an additional commercial break, which lengthens things. When pitchers struggle they can take longer to pitch, and that can also lead to mound visits, both of which which can suck up more time.