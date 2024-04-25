MLB Players Weekend returns from Aug. 16-18 but without nicknames on jerseys

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball is relaunching Players Weekend with special caps but without the nicknames on jerseys that marked the initial three events from 2017-19.

MLB said Thursday that events will take place from Aug. 16-18 and feature different details of players’ lives each day: fun on Friday, causes on Saturday and appreciation on Sunday. The goal is to highlight players beyond their performance.

Caps will have each player’s uniform number on a side panel and players can use customized bats, as was allowed from 2017-19.

MLB said there will be no changes to uniforms that weekend.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB