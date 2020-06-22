MLB players to vote on owners’ 60-game proposal today

Enrique Rojas of ESPN reports that the players will hold a virtual meeting today to vote on the owners’ proposal to play a 60-game 2020 MLB season.

A possible vote over the weekend was postponed after MLB commissioner Rob Manfred made some tweaks to the offer. This included provisions to cancel expanded playoffs and the universal designated hitter for 2021 if a full season isn’t played in 2020. The players have proposed a 70-game season, but Manfred has said that’s an “impossibility” due to the calendar. If the players vote down the owners’ latest proposal — and most people say they will — it seems inevitable that Manfred will impose a short season.

The story never ends.

