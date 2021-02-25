MLB players are smart, informed and passionate — and lack of media access hurts them

Gerrit Cole walking at 2021 Yankees spring training

Over the past week, four New York players influential in the Major League Baseball Players Association responded to questions with thoughtfulness, passion and nuance.

Gerrit Cole, Zack Britton, Francisco Lindor and Michael Conforto offered invaluable insight into bargaining and helped show the public why players aren’t money-grubbing jocks, but a party to complex negotiations.

It was great learning from them. And now comes the problem.

It won’t be easy to have those conversations again, and we might never be able to have them without club officials looking on.

To ballplayers: We get it. We are annoying. In a non-pandemic year we spend way too much time standing around while you’re trying to, like, change your pants. We ask stupid questions and write half-baked columns that offend you, your partners, your parents and your children.

But looking ahead to the most important year for the future of the game since at least 1994 -- the CBA expires on Dec. 1 and many fear a work stoppage and outright war -- the players and their union would greatly benefit from finding a way to communicate directly with us, so we can tell the world what they think on a regular basis.

The current dynamic will be harmful both to players and the fans who want to be educated on their views.

Locker rooms remain closed to the media indefinitely because of the pandemic, and that’s the way it should be. Ballplayers don’t need my germs.

But in a typical year, reporters can approach a player in the clubhouse and engage in a substantive conversation about important issues, on or off the record. These guys are so much more eloquent and informed than many fans give them credit for -- just as Hall of Fame PA leader Marvin Miller wanted them to be.

The current dynamic creates an imbalance in favor of management. Any well-sourced MLB reporter can call owners, team presidents, GMs and folks who work at the commissioner's office. It’s easy to hear from these sources about why they believe the union is misguided.

We also talk to agents and PA officials, of course -- but we do not have regular access to the unfiltered thoughts of the one group that means the most, the players. You know, the people who are actually on the field playing the game that the rest of us are merely talking about.

There is no daily, casual, off-record interaction. In fact, every time a player addresses the media, he does so with a team official watching in the form of the PR department.

That’s not a knock on the PR officials as individuals. The Yankee and Met staffers who coordinate the player Zooms run them with professionalism. I deeply appreciate their hard work during a terrible year. And they haven’t limited questions about labor.

But there’s no getting away from the fact that they are employed by the entities that will oppose players in bargaining talks. Speaking to a player with even the best PR staffer present is not the same as speaking to him privately.

My strong sense is that many players and the PA do not agree with me that this is a problem. They point to the recent answers given by the likes of Cole and Lindor as proof that team-run Zooms are working just fine.

But those were introductory news conferences, conducted in the low-pressure environment before games begin. Come August, it won’t be appropriate to ask Cole a question about lowering the competitive balance tax after he has just allowed three runs in 6 ⅓ innings against Tampa Bay. That’s a question for two days later, in the middle of the afternoon.

Some on the players side also note that social media allows them to communicate directly with the public. To which I’d say: Sure, 280 characters at a time. And it was questions from the media that got Cole, Britton, Lindor and Conforto talking.

Please don’t interpret this as whining about access. I can do my job effectively at my laptop in the home office. It’s actually quite convenient. But I would be more than willing to add Zooms and calls run by the players to that workload.

On those calls, I could learn more about what players believe regarding their financial futures and the state of the game. Then I can pass it along to the fans.

Think of it this way: If disgraced Seattle Mariners CEO Kevin Mather had a platform to freely express his thoughts on labor, shouldn’t players?