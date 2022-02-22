MLB, players meet for 5 hours in Florida, but make little headway on key economic issues

Bob Nightengale, USA TODAY
·1 min read

This time, at least Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association hung around much longer than their last negotiation session, meeting off and on for about five hours Monday at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla., instead of just 15 minutes as they did last week in New York.

Still, once again, little progress was made.

Union officials said they were underwhelmed by MLB’s latest proposal, while an MLB official called it a wide-ranging, productive conversation on a number of issues, still hoping to make progress towards reaching an agreement.

MLB raised its pre-arbitration bonus pool by $5 million to $20 million Monday, still leaving a $95 million gap in proposals. It also increased its draft lottery proposal to the top four picks, instead of three from its last offer. The players are seeking a lottery for eight picks. There were no proposals regarding the luxury tax or minimum salaries.

MLB Players Association executive director Tony Clark, left foreground, and chief negotiator Bruce Meyer, second from left, arrive at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla., on Monday for talks with MLB representatives.
MLB Players Association executive director Tony Clark, left foreground, and chief negotiator Bruce Meyer, second from left, arrive at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla., on Monday for talks with MLB representatives.

The union is expected to submit a counter-offer Tuesday, with MLB saying it needs to reach a deal by Feb. 28 to avert a delay to the start of the season. Opening Day is scheduled for March 31.

If nothing else, there appeared to a sense of more urgency with union chief Tony Clark joining chief negotiator Bruce Meyer for the meetings for the first time, accompanied by 10 players.

Colorado Rockies owner Dick Monfort and vice chairman Ron Fowler of the San Diego Padres also attended the meetings, joining deputy commissioner Dan Halem and MLB’s negotiators.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: MLB, players union meet for 5 hours, but find little common ground

Recommended Stories

  • MLB makes slight moves toward players in longer lockout talk

    Major League Baseball negotiations resumed at Roger Dean Stadium in Florida with renewed intensity in an effort to salvage opening day.

  • Vladdy Jr. makes jump in dynasty league drafts

    See which players our writers selected in our latest fantasy baseball dynasty mock draft, part of our 2022 MLB Draft Guide. (Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Guest column: Remembering American Beach, a 'Negro ocean playground' in Florida

    Marsha Dean Phelts, genealogist, author and resident of American Beach, relates the history of the African American seaside community.

  • Mikaela Shiffrin leaves Beijing without a medal after Americans lose bronze matchup in Alpine team event

    Team USA lost to Norway in the bronze-medal race of the Alpine team event. Each country won two races, but Norway won based on better overall time.

  • EU waiting to impose sanctions on Russia, top official says

    The European Union is waiting to impose sanctions on Russia despite calls from top Ukrainian officials for penalties to be leveled against Moscow now, amid fears of an imminent invasion.The EU's top foreign policy figure, Josep Borrell, told reporters on Monday that an extraordinary EU meeting would be called to impose sanctions on Russia "when the moment comes," according to Reuters.Borrell's comments came two days after Ukrainian President...

  • Medina Spirit stripped of Kentucky Derby title two months after death

    Colt failed post-race doping test after crossing line firstMedina Spirit died in December of apparent heart attack Medina Spirit crossing the line in the 2021 Kentucky Derby. Photograph: Jeff Roberson/AP Medina Spirit has officially been disqualified from the 2021 Kentucky Derby. The colt crossed the line first in May’s race but failed a post-race drugs test. His trainer, Bob Baffert, was banned from entering horses at the Kentucky Derby for two years after the controversy. He denied deliberatel

  • No travel advised as Interstate 29 closes north of Watertown, classes canceled in Aberdeen

    Winter winds are whipping snow around, making visibility a problem for travelers. Drifting is also a problem across the region.

  • MLB makes slight moves as threat to openers intensifies

    Baseball negotiations resumed with new intensity Monday in an effort to salvage opening day, and owners made a pair of slight moves toward locked-out players but put off big-ticket bargaining issues until later. With a week or perhaps a little more time left to preserve openers on March 31, union head Tony Clark attended negotiations for the first time since since the work stoppage began on Dec. 2. New York Mets stars Max Scherzer and Francisco Lindor were among 10 players who were at a pair of sessions during a five-hour span.

  • Could Burger King or McDonald's Ditch Human Labor for Robots?

    Automation has loomed over all sorts of American jobs for decades. Amazon uses robots in its warehouses as does Fedex. In both cases, however, the robot workers haven't really replaced humans. In fact, while robots and automation have been used by all sorts of businesses, they have not led to widespread job loss.

  • Former Packers coach Mike Smith rejoins Mike Pettine on Vikings new coaching staff

    Mike Smith, who coached OLBs for the Packers for 3 seasons, is joining Mike Pettine on the Vikings new coaching staff.

  • With 5 Locations, the 2022 Miami International Boat Show Goes Big—and the Crowds Follow

    Organizers estimate 100,000-plus attendees visited the show during its five-day run. Builders reported strong sales across most categories.

  • Austin police officers facing assault charges tied to 2020 protests surrender to authorities

    While some of these protesters could have a basis for a personal injury case, the officers did not commit any crimes, their attorneys said Monday.

  • 4 quarterbacks the Panthers should consider in free agency

    Free agency may not present the best chance for the Panthers to find their quarterback. But if they're browsing, here are four names to keep an eye on.

  • Iowa House passes ban on transgender girls playing K-12 and college girls' sports

    The bill is moving swiftly through the Iowa Legislature and could be passed by the Senate later this week.

  • Molly Ringwald Reveals Mother Forgot Her Birthday in ‘Sixteen Candles’ Moment

    Molly Ringwald had a Sixteen Candles moment on Friday, the actress revealed on social media, sharing that — much like her character in the 1984 movie — her mother forgot her birthday. The actress shared on Instagram a screenshot of a text exchange with her mother, captioning it, “Actual conversation with my mom today.” In […]

  • Tramel's ScissorTales: Will the Big 12 only get five teams into the NCAA men's basketball tournament?

    The truth has been revealed. The Big 12 is top-heavy. Outstanding at the top. Really good at the bottom. But the middle class is thin.

  • Elon Musk Sends Doge Up With Yet Another Tweet – But Just for a Moment

    It's always a good time to hype Dogecoin for Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Just shortly after Tesla's new supercharger station opened in Santa Monica, Musk tweeted that you could pay with the crypto -- but he...

  • When the All-Star break ends, the NBA's stretch run begins

    When the All-Star break ends, the stretch run begins. There isn’t much time left in the NBA season. It’s a sprint to the finish now, and the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers have to prove they have the legs to make a run.

  • Biden agrees to Ukraine summit with Putin

    The U.S. and Russia have tentatively agreed to a meeting over Ukraine, offering a possible path out of one of the most dangerous European crises in decades.The office of French President Emmanuel Macron said in a statement on Monday he had pitched a summit over "security and strategic stability in Europe" to his American and Russian counterparts, Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin.The White House responded in a statement that Biden would accept the meeting “in principle,” but only if an invasion doesn’t happen.In that statement, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, "We are always ready for diplomacy. We are also ready to impose swift and severe consequences should Russia instead choose war."Neither the Kremlin nor the Ukrainian President responded to requests for comment.Macron’s proposal comes after a week of high tension sparked by Russia’s military buildup on Ukraine’s borders.U.S.-based satellite imagery shows multiple deployments of Russian units in forests, farms and industrial areas less than 10 miles from the border.Western countries say it’s a prelude to an imminent invasion, which Moscow denies.Details about the proposed summit are unclear, but Macron and the White House said it would be worked out by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, during their meeting at the end of this month.It’s also uncertain what role Ukraine would play in the summit, if any.

  • Many Americans Underestimate the Age to Claim Full Social Security Benefits -- Especially 1 Generation

    Do you know how old you have to be in order to claim your standard Social Security benefit? In fact, a recent Nationwide survey revealed that every age group anticipated being able to claim their full retirement benefit well before it would actually be available. According to Nationwide, the average age when Americans of all ages believe they can claim their standard Social Security benefits is 61 years old.