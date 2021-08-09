MLB Players Association condemns 'abhorrent racial animus' directed at Marlins outfielder during game

Lewis Brinson Mark Brown/Getty Images

The Colorado Rockies are investigating after a fan reportedly yelled a racial slur at Miami Marlins player Lewis Brinson during a game.

At ​​Denver's Coors Field on Sunday, a fan could be heard yelling the N-word at Brinson, who is Black, during the top of the ninth inning when he was at bat, The New York Times and The New York Post report. The Rockies said the person who yelled the racial slur wasn't identified before the end of the game and that the team is "still investigating this incident."

"The Rockies have zero tolerance for any form of racism or discrimination, and any fan using derogatory language of any kind will be ejected and banned from Coors Field," the team said.

Tony Clark, the Major League Baseball Players Association's executive director, said in a statement the "abhorrent racial animus displayed today highlights that there is still much work to be done," adding, "We have to continue to work together to ensure that racism is never tolerated on or off the field." Marlins play-by-play announcer Paul Severino also said he was "absolutely disgusted at the language that was picked up by the mics late in the game today."

A spokesperson for the Marlins told The Associated Press that "neither Lewis, nor any other Marlins on the field or in the dugout, heard what was shouted."

You may also like

Why Tom Brady's 'gentle' roast of Trump at Biden's White House was actually 'deeply vicious'

Olympics historian: Tokyo may have gone 'near the top of best organized' Games if not for pandemic

How sociology shows 'policy makers have been looking at vaccine refusal all wrong'