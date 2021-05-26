MLB places Mickey Callaway on illegible list following sexual harassment investigation

MLB placed Mickey Callaway on its ineligible list through at least the entire 2022 season after concluding its investigation into allegations of sexual harassment, the league announced Wednesday.

Callaway was most recently the Los Angeles Angels pitching coach after serving as the Mets manager. The Athletic reported on inappropriate behavior reportedly made by Callaway toward female reporters in February.

Manfred issued the following statement:

“My office has completed its investigation into allegations of sexual harassment by Mickey Callaway. Having reviewed all of the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr. Callaway violated MLB’s policies, and that placement on the Ineligible List is warranted. We want to thank the many people who cooperated with our Department of Investigations (DOI) in their work, which spanned Mr. Callaway’s positions with three different Clubs. The Clubs that employed Mr. Callaway each fully cooperated with DOI, including providing emails and assisting with identifying key witnesses. Harassment has no place within Major League Baseball, and we are committed to providing an appropriate work environment for all those involved in our game."

Callaway is immediately placed on the ineligible list and will remain there until the end of the 2022 postseason. He can then apply for reinstatement.

This post will be updated.

