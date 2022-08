MLB pitchers who have lost 20 games in a season since 1970

Tough seasons

There was a time when wins and losses measured pitchers’ greatness. Of course, that was when they could go more than 5 or 6 innings. Twenty-game winners were elite, and on the other side, 20-game losers were also somewhat prevalent.

Not anymore—though Patrick Corbin of the Washington Nationals is on track to become the first 20-game loser since 2003.

Which pitchers have been 20-game losers since 1970? Let’s take a look …

Denny McLain, Washington Senators

In 1971, Denny McLain went 10-22 for the Washington Senators. What makes this remarkable is in 1968 McLain went 31-6. Yes, he won 31 games in a single season.

Steve Arlin, San Diego Padres

1972: 10-21

Wilbur Wood, Chicago White Sox

How about a pitcher who won 20 and lost 20 in the same season? White Sox knuckleballer Wilbur Wood went 24-20 in 1973.

Steve Carlton, Philadelphia Phillies

1973: 13-20

Stan Bahnsen, Chicago White Sox

The White Sox had two 20-game losers in 1973. Joining Wilbur Wood was Stan Bahnsen, who went 18-21.

Clyde Wright, Milwaukee Brewers

1974: 9-20

Mickey Lolich, Detroit Tigers

Another of the Tigers’ aces from the 1968 World Series winners, Mickey Lolich went 16-21 in 1974.

Randy Jones, San Diego Padres

In 1974, Padres lefthander went 8-22. In 1976, he won the Cy Young Award after his second straight 20-win season.

Bill Bonham, Chicago Cubs

1974: 11-22

Wilbur Wood

1975: 16-20

Phil Niekro, Atlanta Braves

Phil Niekro’s knuckleball led him to more than 300 career victories. In 1977, the Braves’ righthander won 16 and lost 20.

Jerry Koosman, New York Mets

1977: 8-20

Phil Niekro, Atlanta Braves

Tow years later, in 1979, Niekro hit the infamous mark again: 21-20

Brian Kingman, Oakland Athletics

1980: 8-20

Mike Maroth, Detroit Tigers

2003: 8-20

