MLB Pitcher Punches Himself In Face Really Hard After Blowing Game

Ken Giles of the Houston Astros imploded in the ninth inning and then exploded on his own face. (USA Today Sports / Reuters)

Houston Astros relief pitcher Ken Giles got a sock in the jaw for blowing Tuesday’s game ― delivered by his own hand.

Watch the relief pitcher punch himself hard in the face after he was removed from a brutal outing against the New York Yankees in Houston. Giles had given up a three-run home run to the Yankees’ Gary Sanchez that broke open a 0-0 game in the ninth inning. The Astros lost, 4-0.

Here’s the one-man bout:

Gary Sanchez delivered the knockout punch, then Ken Giles delivered his own. pic.twitter.com/SP5MOqmPxt — YES Network (@YESNetwork) May 2, 2018

Another look:

Uh, did Ken Giles just punch himself in the face? pic.twitter.com/Y8kbDIDVtl — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) May 2, 2018

“I just screwed up a win,” Giles told outlets. “We should have won this game. We should have bounced back. I didn’t give our team a chance. Of course I’m going to be frustrated over that.”

But the next time you have a rough night, dude, you might want to avoid going all-Mike Tyson on your own face.

Here are the money shots from Ken Clean-Air System Giles tonight #MontyPythonYankeesCrossoverJokepic.twitter.com/0bIh81bGrQ — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) May 2, 2018