MLB pitcher paid $7.5M cash for new Paradise Valley home near Ritz-Carlton

An MLB pitcher bought a new home near Paradise Valley's new Ritz-Carlton resort, and the co-founder of Canada's biggest diamond mine sold a Scottsdale house. Those deals were among the priciest metro Phoenix houses to sell during the first week of May.

$7,850,000

The JTD Family AZ LLC of San Diego bought a new 7,749-square-foot Paradise Valley home with six bedrooms and 6 ½ bathrooms. The contemporary-style house also has a negative-edge pool. UR Investments LLC managed by real estate agent Angel Ureta sold it.

$7,499,000

MLB pitcher Tyler Chatwood and his wife Veronica paid cash for a new 8,077-square-foot Scottsdale mansion. He played for the Los Angeles Angels, Colorado Rockies, Chicago Cubs and San Francisco Giants before recently joining the Arizona Diamondbacks organization. The house near the Ritz-Carlton comes with six bedrooms and 6 ½ bathrooms, a media room, an office and 14-foot ceilings. Outside, it has an infinity-edge pool, a covered cabana and a sunken fire pit. Construplan LLC was the seller.

$7,400,000

Jeff and Margaret Robberson paid cash for a 7,417-square-foot home in north Scottsdale's Desert Mountain community. The house with four bedrooms and 5 ½ bathrooms also comes with a library, a billiards room, a butler's pantry, Italian tile, oval rotundas and an entertainer's bar with a 120-inch TV. Bruce and Victoria Hensley sold it. He is the founder of PSIGEN Software. Kathleen Benoit and Bee Francis of the Power+ team with Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty had the listing.

$7,200,000

Calvin and Karen German paid cash for a 5,550-square-foot house in north Scottsdale's Silverleaf community. He's an executive with Omaha-based Distribution Management Systems Inc. The rural Mediterranean-style home with four bedrooms and 4 ½ bathrooms comes with a courtyard with a water fountain and fireplace. The house also has multiple patios and a casita. Steward and Marilyn Blusson sold it. He is a geologist and co-discovered Canada's largest diamond mine.

$6,000,000

A Delaware LLC called Two Rams paid cash for a 5,439-square-foot house with four bedrooms and 4 ½ bathrooms in north Scottsdale's Silverleaf community. The Santa Barbara-style home on the golf course has an office and primary suite accessible by an elevator. The Dale C Hollinger Trust was the seller.

