MLB Pipeline names two Cubs position players to Top-100 Prospects list

While the White Sox prospects might be the talk of Chicago, their friends on the North Side have a few notable minor league players as well.

MLB Pipeline revealed its Top-100 Prospects list on Saturday night, a group that features two Cubs position players. Catcher Miguel Amaya (No. 94) and shortstop Nico Hoerner (No. 100) made the cut. For reference, Amaya (No. 87) was the only Cubs prospect named to the list last January.

Amaya is a 19-year-old catcher whom the Cubs signed out of Panama in July 2015. He spent the 2018 season with Single-A South Bend, posting a .256/.349/.403 slash line in 116 games. The catcher also hit 12 home runs to go along with 52 RBIs, though he struck out 91 times compared to 50 walks.

MLB Pipeline projects Amaya to make his big league debut in 2021. Here's a portion of their scouting report on Amaya:

"Amaya's defensive ability and makeup are the traits that initially attracted the Cubs, and he hasn't disappointed in those areas. He's a better receiver and moves better than most catchers his age, already showing the aptitude to frame and block pitches well. His arm has gotten stronger since he turned pro and now grades as solid with a chance to become plus, and it plays up because he gets rid of the ball quickly and makes accurate throws. Amaya's offensive potential also has grown and he has the upside of a solid hitter with power to match. He has nice feel for the barrel, is getting better at managing the strike zone and makes repeated contact from the right side of the plate. He's developing a better understanding of how to tap into his raw power, though he'll need to get stronger after wearing down toward the end of his first year in full-season ball."

The Cubs selected Hoerner 24th overall in the 2018 MLB Draft out of Stanford. However, his first professional season ended prematurely, as the 21-year-old suffered a sprained ligament in his left elbow after just 14 games.

While the sample size is small, Hoerner excelled at the plate before the injury. Between stints with the Arizona League Cubs, Low-A Eugene and South Bend. Hoerner hit a combined .327 with two home runs and a 1.021 OPS.

Hoerner also thrived in 21 Arizona Fall League Games, posting a .337/.362/.506 slash line. Based on MLB Pipeline's projection, Hoerner could follow the path of other notable college hitters recently drafted by the Cubs.

Kris Bryant (2013), Kyle Schwarber (2014) and Ian Happ (2015) each made their MLB debuts less than two years after being drafted. Here's a portion of MLB.com's scouting report on Hoerner:

"Hoerner excels at putting the bat on the ball, thanks to his uncanny hand-eye coordination, compact right-handed swing and controlled approach. Though he hit just three homers in three years at Stanford, he has strong hands and has driven the ball in his short history with wood bats. He has the sneaky power to hit 15 homers per season, not to mention the patience to draw walks and the solid to plus speed to steal bases. Though he has the quickness and athleticism for shortstop, scouts are mixed on his ability to stay there. His instincts and reliability stand out more than his range or arm at shortstop, so he may be better suited for second base and has drawn comparisons to Ian Kinsler. His tools also should allow him to play the outfield if needed"

