MLB Payroll Cuts Loom as Once-Lucrative RSN Model Sunsets

The dissolution of the legacy RSN model is beginning to have real-world implications for teams that now find themselves without a local TV contract, and while alternative broadcast options abound, at least one MLB club has acknowledged that it’s belt-tightening time.

Speaking to reporters following the first round of MLB’s annual General Managers Meetings, Minnesota Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said the AL Central champs will likely need to reduce payroll next year, after the team spent a record $153.7 million in 2023.

“We’ve pushed our payroll to heights that we had never pushed it before with the support, certainly, of ownership,” Falvey said. “Will it be where it was last year? I don’t expect that.”

The Twins’ money crunch comes on the heels of the expiration of its rights deal with Bally Sports North—one of 19 RSNs owned and operated by the bankrupt Diamond Sports Group. The conclusion of that contract represents a loss of some $54.8 million in guaranteed annual income for the team, which is now looking for a new TV home in the Twin Cities.

Diamond acknowledged the expiration of the rights deal Wednesday in a filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. Earlier this week, Diamond told the court that it intended to honor 10 of its remaining 12 contracts with MLB clubs in 2024. While the company has not publicly stated which teams are on the chopping block, among the most likely candidates for a split from their home RSN are the Atlanta Braves, Cleveland Guardians, Detroit Tigers, Milwaukee Brewers and Texas Rangers.

In a separate filing, Diamond effectively suggested that it will be out of the baseball business entirely after next season. Having said that it has advised MLB as to which team contracts it intends to reject before Spring Training, Diamond notes that its restructuring moves will give all 12 teams ample “time to transition to another broadcast partner before the start of the 2025 MLB season.”

While a number of alternative distribution schemes have popped up in the wake of Diamond’s bankruptcy maneuverings—MLB this summer whipped up substitute local-TV plays for the San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks—these ad hoc efforts do little for the afflicted clubs’ balance sheets. (The Padres in September resorted to taking out a $50 million loan in order to meet payroll and other expenses, according to the Athletic.) The new arrangements made for an expansion of both teams’ overall reach, but did next to nothing to make up for the loss of RSN revenue; the Padres’ deal with Diamond was worth approximately $47 million last season, while Arizona’s contract was valued at around $68 million.

A temporary compensation plan, in which MLB commissioner Rob Manfred pledged to backstop 80% of any team’s TV contract following a split from Diamond, is not expected to carry over to 2024. This is a problem that isn’t going away on its own; the rights fees paid under the new alternative deals don’t begin to make up for the loss of all that RSN money. This is particularly disconcerting for the likes of the Atlanta Braves, which currently boast one of the richest RSN deals, earning some $100 million per season from its legacy contract with Diamond.

Even if Diamond sticks with the Braves in 2024, the territory beyond next season is currently unmappable. For the near term, Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei told investors last week that while he believes the Braves are in no danger of losing their local TV next season, he also thinks the club “could replace that revenue stream, or a good portion of it at least, with other alternatives.”

How the Braves intend to make up for one-tenth of a billion dollars in lost revenue is anyone’s guess, although the first stab at a post-RSN universe is expected to include a robust TV component, as well as a subscription streaming platform. However things shake out, making the math work on local media rights is going to be one of the greatest challenges for MLB going forward.

