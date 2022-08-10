Blue Jays' wild triple play gets overturned in bizarre sequence vs. Orioles

Blue Jays deadline acquisition Whit Merrifield was at the heart of another controversial play on Tuesday night. (Via Twitter/Sportsnet)

The first inning of Tuesday night’s game versus the Orioles was not a particularly fun one for Toronto Blue Jays fans.

In the second contest of a three-game set in Baltimore, the Blue Jays nearly executed a wild triple play in the bottom half of the first, only to have the call reversed upon replay review.

With two Orioles runners already on base, outfielder Anthony Santander hit a fast-sinking fly ball to centre field, forcing center fielder Whit Merrifield to make a sliding catch. And initially, the call on the field was a catch.

Amid a ton of confusion, Toronto’s defenders took it upon themselves to throw the ball to second and first base, hoping to catch Baltimore by surprise and register a triple play.

This was called a TRIPLE PLAY on the field but was overturned after review.



Right call, or was there not enough evidence to overturn? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/lwadCFHI0b — Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) August 9, 2022

At first, they were successful as the umpires called both base runners out for the second and third outs of the inning. But upon further review, MLB’s replay crew in Secaucus, New Jersey ruled that the ball first touched the ground before entering Merrifield’s glove.

With Santander ruled safe, so too were his teammates, loading the bases with zero outs recorded. In the end, the Orioles scored a pair of runs on a double play and an RBI-single, handing them an early 2-0 lead.

As expected, MLB’s ruling didn’t sit well with Blue Jays fans, with many feeling that the call should’ve remained unchanged.

I’m sorry if that hit the floor, it would of bounced over the glove. The ball landed in his glove no question. — Pasquale Salerno (@pasqueezey) August 9, 2022

That's SO close. Don't understand the decision to overturn https://t.co/9eBxUnKsh1 — Jose Taboada (@taboada93) August 9, 2022

That was overturned based on what they assumed not visual evidence — Kyle MacNeil (@macattack76) August 9, 2022

There’s no question it was a very close play, one that was likely extremely difficult for the league’s replay crew to make an official ruling on. Still, with little video evidence available, some fans were adamant there wasn’t enough proof to overturn the call.

You can’t overturn that call — Brian (@Cool_Caufield44) August 9, 2022

Yep. Zero way to say that hit the ground 100%. Call on field was out. How do you change the call — justin (@garbuttjustin3) August 9, 2022

Others, however, felt differently — siding with MLB's decision.

Right call — Mike (@MikeHyn93015512) August 9, 2022

It was the right call. The ball definitely hit the ground before entering the glove. — Frank (@frankie5s) August 9, 2022

After closer look - yeah, he trapped it. Base hit.

We need better camerawork, though.. it was too difficult to tell. — Gregory Pearsoll (@GPJaysfan) August 9, 2022

Entering play Tuesday, the Blue Jays and Orioles were separated by just three games, making this series meaningful for both clubs. They are scheduled to play each other 13 more times following this affair through the rest of the season.

Toronto currently holds the first wild-card seed in the American League with a 60-49 record.

