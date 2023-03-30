MLB Opening Day: Aaron Judge picks up where he left off, blasts 422-foot home run on first at-bat of season

Jason Owens
Aaron Judge is back. He's doing Aaron Judge things.

The New York Yankees slugger is fresh off setting the single-season AL home run record. On Thursday, he kicked off his 2023 campaign with a first-inning at-bat against San Francisco Giants starter Logan Webb. Webb threw Judge an 0-1 sinker that he'd like to have back.

The 93 mph offering crossed the middle of the plate at the low end of the strike zone. Judge took a swing and launched it 422 feet over the centerfield wall at Yankee Stadium. 1-0, Yankees. The home run was the first of the new MLB season.

Judge was met on the way back to the dugout with personalized celebrations from his teammates that were in midseason form. What a start.

The cliché thing to do in such a circumstance is to project Judge's home run tally based on this performance. So let's be cliché.

Mar 30, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge (99) hits a solo home run against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Aaron Judge hit a home run in his first 2023 at-bat. (Brad Penner/Reuters)

Given the most optimistic outlook of Judge being available for all 162 games and a ballpark projection of 4.5 at-bats per game, Judge's first-inning home run put him on pace for 769 home runs this season. But, wait. We just checked. Judge's second at-bat produced a strikeout. Oh well. There goes that dream.

But the reigning AL MVP is off to a rousing start in the Bronx. Fans who showed up on opening day got their money's worth early.

