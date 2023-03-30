MLB Opening Day: Aaron Judge picks up where he left off, blasts 422-foot home run on first at-bat of season

Aaron Judge is back. He's doing Aaron Judge things.

The New York Yankees slugger is fresh off setting the single-season AL home run record. On Thursday, he kicked off his 2023 campaign with a first-inning at-bat against San Francisco Giants starter Logan Webb. Webb threw Judge an 0-1 sinker that he'd like to have back.

The 93 mph offering crossed the middle of the plate at the low end of the strike zone. Judge took a swing and launched it 422 feet over the centerfield wall at Yankee Stadium. 1-0, Yankees. The home run was the first of the new MLB season.

AARON JUDGE HOME RUN IN HIS FIRST AT BAT OF THE SEASON pic.twitter.com/IJQ391g4ia — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) March 30, 2023

Judge was met on the way back to the dugout with personalized celebrations from his teammates that were in midseason form. What a start.

The cliché thing to do in such a circumstance is to project Judge's home run tally based on this performance. So let's be cliché.

Aaron Judge hit a home run in his first 2023 at-bat. (Brad Penner/Reuters)

Given the most optimistic outlook of Judge being available for all 162 games and a ballpark projection of 4.5 at-bats per game, Judge's first-inning home run put him on pace for 769 home runs this season. But, wait. We just checked. Judge's second at-bat produced a strikeout. Oh well. There goes that dream.

But the reigning AL MVP is off to a rousing start in the Bronx. Fans who showed up on opening day got their money's worth early.