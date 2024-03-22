MLB Opening Day 2024: Date, time, schedule, best record, longest win streaks

With the Seoul Series behind us and spring training nearly wrapped up, MLB Opening Day is rapidly approaching. Teams officially begin their quest to unseat Bruce Bochy’s Texas Rangers as defending World Series champions on the heels of an action-packed offseason. Whether it's Shohei Ohtani in Dodger blue, Juan Soto back on the East Coast or Corbin Burnes joining the ascending Orioles, new faces in new places are among key storylines for the 2024 season. Get ready for a day of non-stop baseball and find everything you need to know for 2024 MLB Opening Day:

What day is Opening Day for MLB 2024?

MLB Opening Day will take place on Thursday, March 28. The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres officially started the 2024 MLB season with a two-game set in Seoul, South Korea, on Wendesday, March 20 and Thursday, March 21. The Dodgers won the first game 5-2, while San Diego came out on top 15-11 in a game two's slugfest.

What is the schedule for MLB Opening Day 2024?

All 30 teams are set to play on Opening Day for the second straight year. Before the 2023 season, the last time every team played on Opening Day was in 1968. Below you’ll find all of the scheduled matchups.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. New York Mets - 1:10 PM ET

Los Angeles Angels vs. Baltimore Orioles - 3:05 PM ET

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies - 3:05 PM ET

Washington Nationals vs. Cincinnati Reds - 4:10 PM ET

San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres - 4:10 PM ET

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers - 4:10 PM ET

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays - 4:10 PM ET

Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals - 4:10 PM ET

Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox - 4:10 PM ET

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Miami Marlins - 4:10 PM ET

New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros - 4:10 PM ET

Chicago Cubs vs. Texas Rangers - 7:35 PM ET

Cleveland Guardians vs. Oakland Athletics - 10:07 PM ET

Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks - 10:10 PM ET

Boston Red Sox vs. Seattle Mariners - 10:10 PM ET

How many days until MLB Opening Day?

As of Friday, March 22, there are six days until MLB Opening Day.

Which team has the best record on MLB Opening Day?

The New York Mets have the best all-time record (41-21) on Opening Day, while the Seattle Mariners (29-18) are second.

Which team has the longest win streak on MLB Opening Day?

The Houston Astros hold the record for the longest Opening Day win streak in MLB history, winning 10 straight between 2013 and 2023.

Which pitcher has the most MLB Opening Day starts?

MLB Opening Day has long been a showcase for the game’s elite starting pitchers. The late Tom Seaver earned 16 Opening Day starts, the most among any pitcher in history. Behind him, Steve Carlton, Randy Johnson, Walter Johnson and Jack Morris are tied with 14 Opening Day starts each.

Has there ever been a no-hitter on MLB Opening Day?

Legendary hurler Bob Feller remains the only pitcher to throw a no-hitter on Opening Day. When he was just 21 years old, Feller held the Chicago White Sox hitless and struck out eight on April 16, 1940. He went on to record two more no-hitters (1946, 1951).

What was viewership for MLB Opening Day in 2023?

Major League Baseball reported that audiences watched a record 172 million minutes on Opening Day last year via its streaming service, MLB.tv, breaking the previous record set in 2021 (121 million).

When does the 2024 MLB postseason begin?

The final day of the MLB regular season falls on Sunday, September 29. Postseason play is scheduled to start on Tuesday, October 1.