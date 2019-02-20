MLB Odds: Red Sox not even favored to win AL East as defending champs originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Boston Red Sox are the defending World Series champions, but oddsmakers aren't even picking them to win the American League East in 2019.

The New York Yankees are the current favorites to win the division on the MLB futures odds. The Yanks did make a few improvements to their roster over the offseason with the additions of starting pitcher James Paxton and shortstop Troy Tulowitzki, but the Red Sox have brought back a large majority of the 2018 roster that won a franchise-record 108 games and beat three 100-win opponents in the postseason.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Rounding out the rest of the division odds are the Tampa Bay Rays, Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles, in that order. The Blue Jays aren't expected to compete for a playoff spot this season, but the potential arrival of top prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. as a full-time major league player should be an exciting storyline to follow.

The Orioles are destined for another last-place finish and are +8000 (!) to win the division. No other team in baseball has worse odds to win its division.

Check out the latest odds for the 2019 AL East crown (via OddsShark):

New York Yankees: +100

Boston Red Sox: +120

Tampa Bay Rays: +900

Toronto Blue Jays: +1800

Baltimore Orioles: +8000









Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.