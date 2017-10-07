MLB: No evidence Diamondbacks coach used Apple Watch to cheat

Despite finding no wrongdoing, the MLB has fined Arizona Diamondbacks coach Ariel Prieto and the team for violating regulations.

Arizona Diamondbacks coach Ariel Prieto has been cleared of cheating after wearing an Apple Watch during Wednesday's National League wildcard victory over the Colorado Rockies.

On Friday, the MLB deemed Prieto did not use the watch for nefarious purposes during Arizona's 11-8 win.

An examination of Prieto's watch and phone found "no evidence" that he used either device in the dugout against the Rockies.

However, Prieto and the Diamondbacks were fined an undisclosed amount because it is against MLB rules to have unapproved electronic devices in the dugout.

Prieto apologised to the team after the issue bubbled up on Thursday, and manager Torey Lovullo called it an "honest mistake" on the coach's part.

"We asked, found out, and talked to Ariel, and that's what he told us," Lovullo said on Thursday. "And in no way did it impact the game, and in no way is it going to impact the game tomorrow.

"It's just not something that we do or believe in. We're trying to steer our direction and steer our ship to tomorrow's [Friday] game. We're aware of what's going on and we're cooperating. We're doing exactly what MLB is asking us to do."

All dugouts are under increased scrutiny after MLB determined the Boston Red Sox employed an Apple Watch worn by an assistant trainer in a sign-stealing scheme during games against the New York Yankees this season.