Report: Mariners' COVID-19 positive test sparks concern given club's low vaccination rate

The Seattle Mariners have at least one person in their traveling party who has tested positive for COVID-19, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported on Friday. The extent of COVID-19 positives within the clubhouse at the moment is not known, Ken Rosenthal reported for The Athletic.

The Seattle Mariners have at least one COVID positive, sources tell ESPN, and there is concern within the organization that the relatively low level of vaccination within the clubhouse could be problematic. The Mariners, source said, are among the least-vaccinated teams in MLB. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) May 21, 2021

There is concern the one positive will turn into more because of the club's low level of vaccination, Passan reported. They are reportedly among the least-vaccinated teams in MLB.

The Mariners have been unable to loosen COVID-19 restrictions since they are under the mandated 85 percent vaccination threshold. Those who test positive for COVID-19 are not able to play.

The Mariners (21-23) are on the road to play the San Diego Padres (27-17) for their weekend series.

Yankees experience COVID-19 outbreak

The New York Yankees experienced an outbreak among vaccinated players and staff two weeks ago. There were a total of nine cases (one player, three coaches, five staff) who tested positive within the week despite being fully vaccinated.

The team did not miss any games during the outbreak because of a high level of vaccinated personnel. Manager Aaron Boone said "very few" members of the traveling party were not vaccinated. The case with the Mariners might prove to be different if non-vaccinated personnel test positive for the coronavirus.

The cases are considered "breakthrough" cases and drew the attention of the Centers for Disease Control to see how it spread. Nearly all of the Yankees personnel who tested positive did not experience any symptoms. The vaccine worked in that it protected them from illness, hospitalization and death.

