Diamondbacks reveal gold 'Serpientes' uniforms honoring Arizona's Hispanic culture

The Arizona Diamondbacks are honoring the state's Hispanic culture with their new gold "Las Serpientes" alternative jerseys as part of the City Connect collection.

The uniform features the Arizona state flag and a reference to the 48th state's nickname as the "Valley of the Sun." They will debut them June 18 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, per ESPN.

Nike, which designed the uniforms, tweeted the colors are inspired by the Sonoran desert and the collection represents "community, with respect for the past and an eye towards the future."

"I was really excited about that because we are involving the Spanish community in a special way. Arizona has a really big Hispanic community, and for me to be part of that, I am really proud and excited about it," Diamondbacks outfielder David Peralta, who is Venezuelan, said via ESPN. "We have Venezuelan guys, Dominican guys on our team to represent the Spanish community in Arizona. It really is a big deal for us, especially the way they're doing it with the team name."

Peralta helped share the new uniform news with a solo video wearing it.

When will Diamondbacks wear 'Las Serpientes'?

The Diamondbacks will wear them six more times this season, via ESPN:

July 16 vs. Chicago Cubs

July 30 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Aug. 13 vs. San Diego Padres

Sept. 24-26 vs. Dodgers for Hispanic Heritage Weekend, including Roberto Clemente Day

Team president and CEO Derrick Hall said the jersey will replace the "Los D-backs" ones and could be more heavily used based on fan reaction and team results on the field.

Story continues

The D-Backs agreed to take part when approached by MLB and Nike for the City Connect inaugural run of jerseys. The Boston Red Sox, Miami Marlins, Chicago White Sox and Cubs also have City Connect jerseys.

More from Yahoo Sports: