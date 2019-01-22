MLB Network's list of top right fielders will fuel Red Sox-Yankees rivalry originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Boston Red Sox star Mookie Betts helped his team win a franchise record 108 games and the World Series last season. Oh, by the way, he also was named American League MVP.

However, all of that success wasn't enough for him to be No. 1 on MLB Network's recent list of the best right fielders in baseball. The top spot went to New York Yankees star Aaron Judge. Check out MLB Network's list in the video below.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

They really put Judge over Betts 😂 pic.twitter.com/zVja8utw2z — Justin Leger (@justinjleger) January 20, 2019

Here's how MLB Network came up with its ranking.

These lists are dictated by The Shredder, MLB Network's player rating formula, which looks back at the last two seasons and weights them evenly. Over the past two years …. Judge: .282/.409/.584, 79 homers, 15 steals, 162 wRC+

Betts: .301/.388/.541, 56 homers, 56 steals, 143 wRC+



Stats can be tricky, especially in a sport like baseball where there are so many of them. They can be used to bolster either side of an argument. What's not debatable, though, is Betts was the better player in 2018. The Red Sox outfielder was an elite hitter and defensive player. In addition to AL MVP, Betts also took home a silver slugger, a Gold Glove Award and won the 2018 batting title.

The Red Sox-Yankees rivalry was thrust back into the spotlight last October when Boston eliminated New York in the American League Division Series. This list from MLB Network should add more fuel to the fire as Opening Day approaches.

Story continues

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.