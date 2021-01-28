MLB Network ranks Gio Urshela among top 10 third basemen

Gio Urshela celebrates rounding third after hitting a grand slam vs. Indians

MLB Network's "The Shredder" ranked Yankees third baseman Gio Urshela the ninth-best in the majors at the hot corner.

Urshela has become a fan favorite since joining the Yankees. In his first three professional seasons, he played just 167 games and was a .225 hitter with the Cleveland Indians and Toronto Blue Jays. The Yankees acquired him from Toronto later in 2018 for cash considerations.

Since then, Urshela has slashed .310/.358/.523 in 175 games as a Yankee, all while playing Gold Glove caliber defense - he was a finalist in the position in 2020.

Urshela's game against the Indians in Game 2 of the 2020 Wild Card Series is arguably his best, where he hit a grand slam to give the Yankees a 5-4 lead, and later, made an amazing diving play to start a 5-4-3 double play, saving a run in the process.

Urshela was unranked last year, but two years of elite defense and solid production at the plate in the Bronx has now put him in the conversation among the game's best third basemen.