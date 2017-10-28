MLB needs to suspend Astros' Yuli Gurriel for his racist gesture

HOUSTON – Yuli Gurriel did something profoundly stupid during Game 3 of the World Series on Friday night. After hitting a home run off Los Angeles Dodgers starter Yu Darvish, who is from Japan, Gurriel returned to the dugout, held his index fingers to the outer corners of his eyes and pulled to narrow them, mimicking Darvish.

Major League Baseball will meet with Gurriel before Game 4 on Saturday, and if the league intends to stay consistent with its message of inclusion and follow past precedent, it will suspend Gurriel for the action.

Ignorance is no defense. Even if Gurriel arrived in the United States from Cuba just a year ago – even if his grasp on American mores does not match someone who has witnessed the cultural evolution that made something acceptable in 1990 verboten today – that does not mean he should be held to a lower standard. Gurriel is 33 years old. He is paid millions of dollars to play a game in the public eye. Part of any athlete’s responsibility is conducting himself in a fashion worthy of that position. Educating oneself isn’t optional, it’s imperative. This goes especially for baseball, a sport that employs a vice president for social responsibility and inclusion.

Yuli Gurriel apologized after the game for his racial gesture towards Yu Darvish in Game 3 of the World Series. (AP) More

Gurriel apologized after the game, which the Astros won, 5-3, to take a two-games-to-one lead in the series. He said he intended no disrespect and “I did not mean it to be offensive at any point,” with either the gesture of his use of the word “chinito,” which, in Cuba, refers to people of Asian descent and generally is not considered a slur. His explanation of the gesture, on the other hand, made little sense. Gurriel, who has played in Japan, said through a translator he changed the shape of his eyes because he had little success against Japanese pitchers this year in the major leagues and had just homered for the first time off one.