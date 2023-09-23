MLB moves Monday's Diamondbacks-White Sox game to Thursday due to inclement weather on east coast originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Monday evening's Chicago White Sox game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Guaranteed Rate Field has been moved to Thursday due to inclement weather on the east coast, where the Diamondbacks currently are for a road set against the New York Yankees.

The Diamondbacks' Saturday afternoon game against the Yankees in the Bronx was postponed, and with more severe weather on the way, the Snakes may need Monday to make up at least one of their games against the Yankees.

Initially scheduled for Monday evening, Thursday's game will take place at 1:10 p.m., with the White Sox offering $1 tickets and free parking for the matinee matchup.

Additionally, season ticket holders, premium seating ticket holders, individual suite holders and patio ticket holders with tickets for Monday’s game will receive a credit to their accounts and free tickets for Thursday’s game.

Refunds for all other purchases should be initiated through the point of purchase, such as SeatGeek, StubHub and Ticketmaster.

The upcoming games are pivotal for the Diamondbacks, who hold a one-game lead over the Cubs for the second NL Wild Card spot. Though crosstown rivals, the Cubs would love some help from their South Side counterparts this coming week as the North Siders look to close in on a playoff berth.

Thursday afternoon's game can be seen on NBC Sports Chicago.

