MLB to modify new uniforms after player complaints, report says

Major League Baseball appears to be ready to modify its new uniforms, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported Sunday, which have been widely criticized by players and fans since their unveiling before the 2024 season.

The modifications to the Nike Vapor Premier jerseys will include enlarging the lettering, modifying the uniform’s sweat collection and remedying mismatches of the grey color for jerseys and pants, revealed by Passan via a memo put out by the MLB Players Association.

The new Nike jerseys initially went viral for having see-through pants, an issue that MLB is also planning to resolve with their modifications.

MLB is aiming to implement the modifications for the 2025 season, if not sooner.

The MLBPA points the blame on the jersey fiasco on Nike for pushing their new Vapor Premier jerseys even though it has received player complaints so far, and not the jersey’s manufacturer, Fanatics.

The MLBPA memo stated that Nike “was innovating something that didn’t need to be innovated.”

Fanatics founder Michael Rubin spoke out about his company’s role, or non-role, in the new uniforms in March.

“This is a little bit of a difficult position,” Rubin said. “We’re purely doing exactly as we’ve been told, and we’ve been told we’re doing everything exactly right. And we’re getting the s— kicked out of us. So that’s not fun.”

