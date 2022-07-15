MLB mock draft roundup: Local prep star, catcher linked to Detroit Tigers in Round 1

At this point in the rebuild, Detroit Tigers fans were hoping the MLB draft would be an afterthought.

But that's not how the season has gone, with the Tigers struggling nearly from day one to a bottom-five record in baseball at 37-53.

In recent years, Round 1 has been hit-or-miss for the Tigers.

Orchard Lake St. Mary's pitcher Brock Porter is presented with the Gatorade National Player of the Year award on Tuesday.

Beau Burrows, a 2015 first round pick (22nd overall), played in just six games in Detroit before he wasn't retained after the 2021 season.

Matt Manning, the 2016 selection (ninth overall), looks like a big league starter, but has been out since April 20 with bicep tendinitis. In 20 career starts, Manning has a 5.50 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 61 strikeouts with 33 walks across 93⅓ innings.

Alex Faedo, the 2017 top pick (18th overall) cracked the big league roster this year, but after early success has been hit hard. He's 1`-5 overall with a 5.53 ERA and 1.64 WHIP having given up 21 earned runs in his last 15⅔ innings (five starts).

Casey Mize, the No. 1 overall selection in 2018 was supposed to be the sure thing, but that hasn't panned out either. Mize, who is on the injured list and will likely miss the entire 2023 season as he recovers from Tommy John surgery, has a career 4.29 ERA and 1.21 WHIP in 188⅔ innings pitched.

Riley Greene, the No. 5 overall pick in 2019 has shown he has the goods to be an above-average everyday MLB outfielder, while Spencer Torkelson, the Tigers No. 1 overall pick in 2020 has struggled in his debut season, hitting below .200 with little power.

Detroit Tigers right handed pitching prospect Jackson Jobe throws during minor-league minicamp Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at TigerTown in Lakeland, Florida.

Detroit selected high school power right-hander Jackson Jobe at No. 3 overall in 2021, but he's struggled his was through his first season in Lakeland: 1-2 overall with a 5.09 ERA and 1.40 WHIP in 14 starts.

The Tigers also selected Ty Madden, who is shining with a 2.92 ERA and 1.05 WHIP in High-A Lakeland, at No. 32 overall.

On Sunday, the Tigers will pick 12th overall in the 2022 MLB draft. Let's see who experts think the Tigers will take when it's their turn.

This one may not go over well with Tigers fans.

Nothing against Prielipp, but after spending 11 of the last 16 first-round picks on pitchers since 2008 — and with an offense that is near last in every category in baseball — the Tigers need an impact bat.

Alabama pitcher Connor Prielipp (4) delivers a pitch as the Crimson Tide opened a series with Lipscomb Friday, March 6, 2020. [Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.]

ESPN's Kiley McDaniel says as much, but isn't sure where the value is based on where Detroit is selecting.

"I'm hearing (the Tigers) are almost only on college players, and I think they'd prefer a pitcher. Prielipp now seems to be the clear best college arm in the draft, and this is about where he likely goes," writes McDaniel. "Gavin Cross (Virginia Tech outfielder) and Jordan Beck (Tennessee outfielder) aren't here in this scenario, but I think, in that order, those are the college bats they'd like to get.

"Jace Jung (Texas Tech infielder). is an option and Detroit was deep at his regional. As with Elijah Green (IMG Academy outfielder), I'm not sure who has the conviction to pick Jung, but he should be in the conversation for every team in this range."

The Tigers have two young catchers in the farm system.

Jake Rogers, who is one of the pieces the Tigers got in the Justin Verlander trade (along with outfielder Daz Cameron and RHP Franklin Perez) is rehabbing from Tommy John surgery and expected to return later this season. Rogers had a .306 OBP and .802 OPS in 113 at-bats in 2021 before going down with the injury.

April 1, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona's Daniel Susac (6) tags out ASU's Ethan Long (35) at home plate during game one of a series at Phoenix Municipal Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Breen-Arizona Republic

Then there's Dillon Dingler, who was selected to the MLB Futures Game and has eight home runs and 41 RBIs with a a.324 OBP and .725 OPS in Double-A Erie this season.

Nevertheless, CBS Sports' Mike Axisa thinks this would be a good fit as the best hitting catcher in the draft.

"The Tigers have been linked to a wide range of players and, given their desire to contend sooner rather than later, a college player seems most likely," Axisa writes. "There are other college players available in our mock draft with more upside than Susac, particularly on the mound, but position scarcity always leads to catchers coming off the board earlier than expected.

"Susac is an offense over defense backstop who would benefit from the automated strike zone."

Oh man, would this be a fireworks pick.

Porter is the local talent, growing up less than half an hour from Comerica Park. But that wouldn't be nearly enough for a fan base that's desperate to return to the playoffs. Fortunately, for Porter, his arm is truly elite.

Orchard Lake St. Mary's Brock Porter pitches against New Boston Huron on Friday, June 18, 2021, at McLane Stadium in East Lansing.

He was named the 2022 Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year as the ace who led the Eaglets to their third consecutive state title and an 88-1 record over the past two seasons.

He threw five no-hitters in 2022, including in the Division 1 state semifinal, is the top-ranked high school arm in the country. Porter, who is committed to Clemson, (which just hired former Michigan coach Erik Bakich) had a 6-0 record on the mound with a 0.17 ERA and 87 strikeouts compared to just 17 walks in 42 innings before his state tournament run.

MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo isn't "sold" on Porter, but said he could see this move happening.

"Porter breaks the string of 11 straight hitters, but it’s far from a guarantee," Mayo writes. "The Tigers are also discussing college hitters like Jung, Zach Neto and Chase DeLauter and a high school bat like Cole Young.

"There’s also buzz they’re digging into Connor Prielipp from the (injured) college pitching side and lefty Jackson Ferris as another prep pitching option."

Other destinations for Porter

Porter is widely considered the top available pitcher in the draft with most mock drafts having him as the first pitcher off the board.

CBS Sports has the first dozen picks being position players, before a left-handed pitcher goes at No. 13 and then Porter, at No. 14 overall, to the New York Mets, who have a plethora of assets.

"The Mets have extra picks at No. 11 (compensation for failing to sign Kumar Rocker) and No. 75 (compensation for losing Noah Syndergaard to free agency) and thus a very big bonus pool," said Axisa. "We have them taking Jett Williams on an underslot deal at No. 11 in our mock draft, paving the way for the Mets do something big here.

"That something big is Porter, arguably the best healthy pitcher in the draft class."

Tigers pitcher Alex Faedo hands the ball to manager A.J. Hinch as he exits the game during the second inning against the Royals in the second game of the doubleheader on Monday, July 11, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri.

ESPN has Porter going one slot later and as one of the few mocks that puts another high school right-handed pitcher (Dylan Lesko, who is a Vanderbilt commit) ahead of him.

