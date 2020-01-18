MLB, MLBPA dismiss wild claims that Mike Trout received exemption for HGH

MLB and MLBA say no MLB player, including Mike Trout, has been granted a TUE for HGH. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Major League Baseball and the MLBPA released a joint statement Friday dismissing claims that Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout has been granted a Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE) for Human Growth Hormone (HGH).

Neither Mike Trout nor any other player has a TUE for HGH, according to a joint statement from MLB and the PA pic.twitter.com/aN9QkFJgI4 — Hannah Keyser (@HannahRKeyser) January 17, 2020

The statement reads:

The MLB-MLBPA Joint Drug Prevention Program is administered independently and transparently by the parties' jointy appointed Independent Program Administrator (IPA). In his annual report, the IPA discloses publicly the Theraputic Use Exemptions (TUEs) granted to Players during the prior season. Since the inception of the Program, no Major League or Minor League player has ever received a TUE for, or otherwise received permission to use, Human Growth Hormone (HGH).

The joint statement comes after David Brosius, son of former New York Yankees third baseman Scott Brosius, accused Mike Trout of taking HGH, which is an illegal performance-enhancing drug.

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer fueled the rumors Friday, telling Daniel Roberts of Yahoo! Finance that Trout received a TUE to use HGH.

The joint statement makes it clear that no player, Trout included, has ever been given the freedom to take HGH for therapeutic means under the league’s program. That effectively slams the door shut on the accusations made by Brosius and Bauer, who later backtracked on his comments.

The wild accusations continued what has been a chaotic week for baseball. The Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal has dominated headlines after the league handed down its punishments and new conspiracy theories rose to the surface.

It’s no wonder the league and players’ union were quick to dismiss the accusations against Trout before they received any more attention than they deserved.

