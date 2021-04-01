Report: Mets-Nationals opening day game postponed due to COVID-19 issues

UNITED STATES - MARCH 30: A worker paints the MLB logo of the field during a media tour of Nationals Park ahead of Major League Baseball Opening Day to explain the health and safety protocols implemented due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

The season is beginning, and so are the COVID-19 issues.

According to ESPN's Buster Olney, the opening day game between the New York Mets and the Washington Nationals is being postponed due to COVID-19.

The Mets-Nationals game tonight is being postponed, re COVID issues. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) April 1, 2021

The Nationals announced on Wednesday that one of their players tested positive for COVID-19, and four players and a staff member were considered close contacts. General manager Mike Rizzo told the media that all players, coaches, and staff have taken both PCR and rapid tests since the positive test was returned.

However, due to the incubation period of COVID-19, those negative tests aren't the last word. It takes a number of days for COVID-19 to show up on a test, so it's possible there could be another positive test (or more) coming. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, that's what the Nationals and MLB are concerned about.

There are concerns about at least one more positive COVID-19 test with the Nationals following the positive yesterday, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/eon1BnXXsd — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 1, 2021

Could Mets-Nats be back on track for Saturday?

While MLB now won't have a nationally televised game shown on the evening of opening day (Mets-Nats was the only game scheduled for 7pm ET on Thursday, to be broadcast on ESPN), they may have given themselves a little break. The Mets and Nats don't have a game scheduled for Friday, so they have an extra day to figure things out.

And the Nats likely have a few things to figure out. MLB's health and safety protocols for the 2021 season require 10 days of isolation for any player who tests positive or shows symptoms, and close contacts are required to isolate for seven days. They already have five players out for at least the next week, which requires five players to come up from the taxi squad and replace them. If the Nats found out about a new positive test on Thursday, there likely wasn't time to get another player from the taxi squad to Washington in time for first pitch.

Having Friday off means the Nationals can get their roster reconfigured, and all the taxi squad players will have time to arrive and acclimate in time for Saturday's 4:05pm ET game.

