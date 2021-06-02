Diamondbacks announcer Bob Brenly mocks Marcus Stroman's durag during game

The next time Arizona Diamondbacks announcer and former MLB player Bob Brenly wants to make a "joke" about what a player is wearing on the field, he should probably keep his mouth shut instead.

During Tuesday night's game between the Diamondbacks and the New York Mets, Brenly made what he thought was a "joke" about Mets starting pitcher Marcus Stroman's choice of headwear, a durag.

“I’m sure that is the same du-rag that Tom Seaver used to wear when he pitched for the Mets,” Brenly said.

It was a total non-sequitur, and Brenly's partner in the booth, Steve Berthiaume, tried to shift focus and move on as quickly as possible.

mannn... why? comes out of nowhere and gets smartly totally ignored by his partner. pic.twitter.com/q810Azt1WK — Jomboy (@Jomboy_) June 2, 2021

Neither the Diamondbacks or Bally Sports Arizona, the regional sports network that broadcasts their games, have commented about Brenly's remark. Deesha Thosar, Mets beat writer for the New York Daily News, tweeted on Tuesday night that a response is currently being planned.

Diamondbacks’ Bally Sports broadcast booth currently game planning how they want to handle Bob Brenly’s durag comment on Marcus Stroman.



Overheard: “We know there’s not a racist bone in your body.” pic.twitter.com/HUF5cq446w — Deesha (@DeeshaThosar) June 2, 2021

Despite Thosar overhearing "we know there's not a racist bone in your body," Dennis Young at the New York Daily News pointed out that this is not the first time Brenly has unnecessarily mocked a non-white player for what he chooses to wear on the field.

Brenly, who managed in Arizona from 2001-04, has a record of totally unnecessary comments about non-white players. In 2019, he said that “it might be easier to run the bases if he didn’t have that bike chain around his neck,” about Fernando Tatis Jr.

Stroman responds to Brenly's remark

With several videos of Brenly's "joke" floating around on Twitter, Stroman heard about it not long after the game ended (the Mets lost 6-5 in 10 innings). With his signature blend of class, maturity, and humor, he tweeted about the "racist" incident without once mentioning Brenly's name.

Onward and upward...through all adversity and racist undertones. The climb continues through all! 🗣 — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) June 2, 2021

Stroman also retweeted and quote tweeted numerous responses to Brenly's comment.

Got you for life. 🗣🙌🏾 https://t.co/6whPWZWVuP — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) June 2, 2021

Since I can’t say it because media will turn this against me somehow...🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/pF0931PXDp — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) June 2, 2021

This is racist and it is unacceptable. Stroman deserves an apology. A league and its teams, forever pledging commitment to increased inclusivity, need to demand better. https://t.co/P3oyBTXAjx — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) June 2, 2021

Using the immaculate legacy of Tom Seaver to insult @STR0 goes against everything a man who proclaims to love baseball as much as Bob Brenly does. But, white men don’t gotta prove they love baseball the way Black men do. — Nubyjas Wilborn (@nwilborn19) June 2, 2021

@STR0 Racism is so stupid and it really needs to stop like you can’t say something like that and get away with it also thank you so so much for speaking out on these issues 🙏🙏 — LETS GO HAWKS 17-0 (@DaReal_Jew) June 2, 2021

Someone needs to be fired. Bob Brenly yup that piece of 🤬 get rid of him for his racist comments @Dbacks @STR0 🧡💙 https://t.co/2QAmXpWbbv — Samia (@SamiaHanna) June 2, 2021

@STR0 what those AZ announcers said was sick

sucks to see those kinds of attitudes still present among guys in those positions in the sports world.

Rooting for u all the way, even through a little bit of an iffy start today, #LGM — vii⚾️💫 (@vii703) June 2, 2021

