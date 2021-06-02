  • Oops!
Diamondbacks announcer Bob Brenly mocks Marcus Stroman's durag during game

Liz Roscher
3 min read
The next time Arizona Diamondbacks announcer and former MLB player Bob Brenly wants to make a "joke" about what a player is wearing on the field, he should probably keep his mouth shut instead.

During Tuesday night's game between the Diamondbacks and the New York Mets, Brenly made what he thought was a "joke" about Mets starting pitcher Marcus Stroman's choice of headwear, a durag. 

“I’m sure that is the same du-rag that Tom Seaver used to wear when he pitched for the Mets,” Brenly said.

It was a total non-sequitur, and Brenly's partner in the booth, Steve Berthiaume, tried to shift focus and move on as quickly as possible. 

Neither the Diamondbacks or Bally Sports Arizona, the regional sports network that broadcasts their games, have commented about Brenly's remark. Deesha Thosar, Mets beat writer for the New York Daily News, tweeted on Tuesday night that a response is currently being planned. 

Despite Thosar overhearing "we know there's not a racist bone in your body," Dennis Young at the New York Daily News pointed out that this is not the first time Brenly has unnecessarily mocked a non-white player for what he chooses to wear on the field. 

Brenly, who managed in Arizona from 2001-04, has a record of totally unnecessary comments about non-white players. In 2019, he said that “it might be easier to run the bases if he didn’t have that bike chain around his neck,” about Fernando Tatis Jr.

Stroman responds to Brenly's remark

With several videos of Brenly's "joke" floating around on Twitter, Stroman heard about it not long after the game ended (the Mets lost 6-5 in 10 innings). With his signature blend of class, maturity, and humor, he tweeted about the "racist" incident without once mentioning Brenly's name.  

Stroman also retweeted and quote tweeted numerous responses to Brenly's comment.

