MLB Memorial Day: Game Predictions

Happy Memorial Day! We hope you're enjoying the holiday and you're doing so with a slate of MLB games on deck today. It's the last of the month and as we get set to turn the calendar to June, we're starting to see a better picture of which teams and players are legitimizing themselves this season.

We thought giving you a preview at one of our MLB Betting Tools would be a nice way to cap off the holiday weekend. Our MLB Betting Tools are packed with content aimed at providing the knowledge you need to find specific trends, personalized filters to get more insight about the teams you are researching and projections for individual players and game matchups. Whether you're looking for live odds, futures or trends, we have confidence that our betting tools can give you the edge for every wager you play.

Today we're featuring a look at our Game Predictions, which gives you access to the day's Money Lines, spreads and Totals. Think of it as a one-stop shop for all the MLB games on that given day.

Check it out:

*Predictions will be released prior to 10 am each day

*Predictions will update throughout the day until 30 minutes prior to game time to account for any changes in odds or expected depth charts*

*Chart below features games for Monday, May 31st starting at 6:35 pm ET*

MLB Game Predictions-5-31-2021

