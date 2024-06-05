MLB London Series: Watch soccer pitch transform into baseball diamond in stunning time lapse video

Players line up on the field ahead of the MLB London Series match at the London Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday June 25, 2023. (Photo by Simon Marper/PA Images via Getty Images)

LONDON - Every wonder how they turn a soccer pitch into a baseball diamond?

MLB shared video of London Stadium undergoing the transformation ahead as the city prepares to host the Phillies and Mets for two games this weekend.

In previous years, the stadium – located in the East London town of Straffod – required 144,00 sq. ft. of artificial turf and 345 tons of infield clay.

The time lapse video shared on Wednesday shows grounds crew workers using tractors and other equipment to disassemble the pristine soccer pitch to make way for a baseball diamond. The finished product is a flawless baseball field featuring a dirt infield and warning track.

The Phillies and Mets will kick off the London Series on Saturday at 1 p.m. on FOX. Sunday will be a bright and early start, with first pitch scheduled to happen just after 10 a.m. on ESPN.

FOX 29's Hank Flynn will be live in London leading up to the Phillies-Mets clash. Hank will have live appearances on Good Day Philadelphia and FOX 29 News at 5. He will also host Good Day Uncut at 11 a.m. exclusively on the FOX Local app.