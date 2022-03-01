MLB cancels games as Rob Manfred announces lockout will delay 2022 opening day

JUPITER, Fla. — The 2022 Major League Baseball season will not start on time, according to commissioner Rob Manfred.

"I had hoped against hope that I would not have to have this particular press conference in which I am going to cancel some regular season games," Manfred said here Tuesday afternoon.

He said the first two scheduled series of the regular season are canceled, setting up the first disruption to the MLB regular season from a work stoppage since the 1994-95 strike.

On the 90th day of an owner-implemented lockout and the ninth straight day of in-person bargaining, the league and union were unable to reach a mutually tolerable collective bargaining agreement. A full package proposal made by MLB before its own self-imposed deadline was rejected by the union, which did not see a point in countering what they were told was a “best and final” offer.

MLB initially identified Monday as the deadline to get a deal done that would ensure an on-time start to the season. Opening day had been scheduled for March 31. After a super-condensed ramp up ahead of the 2020 restart resulted in an uptick in injuries, the league reasoned that at least four weeks were needed for spring training, drawing a hard deadline at Feb. 28.

Or, at least, that was the explanation behind a threat made both publicly and privately to start canceling games and refuse to reschedule them — or pay players for them — if the two sides could not reach an accord by then.

With the season ostensibly on the line, the two sides met for over 16 hours, well into Tuesday morning, ending close enough by MLB’s estimation to stave off disaster and try again in the daylight. MLB left expecting the players to come back with a new proposal on the competitive balance tax. The union left still concerned about large gaps on core economic issues.

MLB announced the 2022 season will not start on time after negotiations failed to reach a deal to end the lockout. (Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Those were thrown into sharp relief as tensions rose when the parties reconvened on Tuesday. After a two-and-a-half-hour meeting with player representatives, the union delivered an oral offer.

On the critical competitive balance tax, the union’s proposed thresholds are:

2022: $238 million

2023: $244 million

2024: $250 million

2025: $256 million

2026: $263 million

The league delivered its self-described “last best” proposal to the union just after 3:30 p.m. ET.

In it, MLB didn’t budge from its earlier CBT offer in the early hours of Tuesday morning. It would set the threshold at $220 million for the first three seasons and elevate it only to $230 million for 2026.

On the bonus pool for pre-arbitration players, designed to reward the league’s swelling ranks of productive young talent, the union came down from a previous proposal to pitch an $85 million central pool that would rise by $5 million each season. The league’s final proposal was a flat $30 million pool, but accepted the union’s pitch to include the top 150 pre-arbitration players.

On the major-league minimum salary, the union proposed $725,000 for 2022 with $20,000 increases in 2023 and 2024, followed by increases tied to the Consumer Price Index. MLB’s final offer was for $700,000, rising to $740,000 over the life of the CBA.

The MLB offer included the universal designated hitter, a 12-team postseason field, an international draft and a lottery for the top five MLB draft picks. It also would attempt to address service time manipulation by awarding a full year of service to the players who finish first and second in each league’s Rookie of the Year voting, and by offering draft pick compensation to teams that carry top prospects on their opening day rosters who go on to meet certain criteria.

Players have consistently maintained that the league’s deadlines are a tactic designed to add artificial pressure and rush them into an unfair deal.

The union immediately convened a call of all the player representatives to discuss the offer and decide how to respond. They agreed unanimously to reject the offer.

Both sides will head home to regroup. But bargaining will have to continue, and now the season itself will be a subject of negotiation. Manfred said MLB's position is that the canceled games, a total of 91 right now, will not be made up and players will not be paid.