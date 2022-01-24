MLB lockout progress? Negotiations pick up steam with union proposal

In one of the first signs of progress since MLB owners instituted a lockout on Dec. 2, the league and the Major League Baseball Players Association will meet to negotiate on consecutive days.

In negotiations Monday afternoon in New York, the union made concessions on the path to free agency and revenue sharing — issues the league had expressed an unwillingness to broach. After a two-hour meeting, representatives from the sides emerged not necessarily with momentum toward a deal, but with intentions to meet again Tuesday.

After 43 days passed between the lockout and the next bargaining session, two straight days of talks signal that conversation is opening up, if nothing else.

The players union withdrew an earlier proposal on the path to free agency that would have added an age-based system that would have gotten older players to free agency after five years of service.

The union also mitigated the changes it is seeking to the league's revenue sharing system.

MLB and the players union met Monday in New York and plan to meet again Tuesday after a new union proposal picked up the pace of negotiations. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Those issues, along with proposed changes to arbitration eligibility, had drawn the ire of commissioner Rob Manfred, who said after initiating the lockout that the proposals would have been “bad for the sport, bad for the fans and bad for competitive balance.” The union has not pulled back on its desire for more players to reach arbitration after two seasons.

An MLB official said it was good to meet in person Monday, and good to have some of the major changes to the reserve system taken off the table, but there are still a lot of steps that need to be taken to reach an agreement.

Monday's meeting was the second negotiation session since the lockout began. In the first one, MLB made economic proposals that failed to move the needle. Spring training is slated to begin in mid-February, but much of the offseason business still remains to be completed.

MLB is expected to present a counteroffer on Tuesday, but it is unlikely to include expansive proposals on core economics.

