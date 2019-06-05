MLB legend Pete Rose: I'm totally over the Hall of Fame

Legendary Cincinnati Reds baseball player Pete Rose, while discussing his new book, "Play Hungry: The Making of a Baseball Player," told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney that he’s totally over the Hall of Fame.

When the FOX Business host asked whether he’s angry about not being in the Hall of Fame, Rose responded, “No, I'm not angry. Why would I be angry? I'm the one who screwed up.”

“I'm not going to get on your show and complain about not being in Cooperstown, but I'm the one to mess it up and I'm willing to go on with it,” added the former player and manager known as “Charlie Hustle.”

Rose, 78, was permanently banned from MLB in 1989 after making bets while he played and managed the Reds. The Hall of Fame in 1991 ruled that a banned person could not be eligible.

As a player, the 17-time All-Star led his team to three World Series, and he also holds the all-time record as the MLB leader in hits.

Although Rose was ineligible for the Baseball Hall of Fame, in 2016 he was inducted into the Cincinnati Hall of Fame, which is a reason why Rose believes he will never be allowed.

“Will you eventually get into the Hall of Fame?” inquired Varney.

“I don't think I will while I'm alive,” he replied.

“Because I'm from Cincinnati, like I said, I made their Hall of Fame. I got my number retired – OK — I get in the Hall of Fame and I got a statue and it's more important to me because it's my hometown. I was raised three miles from where I played in Cincinnati, Ohio. And, by the way, they played baseball today on the street called Pete Rose Way, but yet I'm not allowed to go in the clubhouse or in the batting cage,” Rose explained.

“Are you over it, totally over it?” Varney asked.

“Yeah, I'm over it,” said Rose.

