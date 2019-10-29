Women issued lifelong bans for exposing breasts at baseball's World Series





Major League Baseball has issued lifelong bans to two women after they exposed their breasts during the World Series game between Houston Astros and Washington Nationals.

The women, who have been identified as Julia Rose and Lauren Summer, flashed Astros pitcher Gerrit Cole during the seventh inning at Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

The pair are banned indefinitely from “all stadiums and facilities” after receiving a hand-delivered letter written by MLB vice president of security and ballpark operations David Thomas.

"On October 27, 2019, you attended World Series Game 5 at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.," Thomas wrote in his letter to both Rose and Summer.

”During the game, you violated the fan code of conduct by exposing yourself during the seventh inning in order to promote a business. You were also part of a scheme in which you induced others to expose themselves to promote the business. You are hereby banned from all Major League Baseball stadiums and facilities, indefinitely."

Rose, 25, tweeted “Guilty as charged” in reply to a video posted by another user in which both her and Summer’s breasts are visible live on Fox. Another woman, 28-year-old Kayla Lauren, also exposed herself at Game 5 of the World Series.

All three women are models for an X-rated digital magazine. Summer, 25, wrote on her Twitter that their stunt was to raise awareness around breast cancer.

“To clarify, yes we knew we would get banned, yes the letters are real, and yes I would do it again,” Summer tweeted, followed by a call for people to subscribe to the magazine.

“The proceeds go directly to women with breast cancer to pay for their medical bills.”

Summer and Rose, who have a combined 4.6 million followers on Instagram, have received a mixed reception on social media, with some applauding the motive and others offended by their indecency.

It isn't solely for breast cancer. Even if the proceeds go to breast cancer that is just a PR thing. Their main goal was to gain publicity for their previously unknown "magazine" by exposing themselves on live TV while my, and many others, children were watching. Disgusting. — hansfrazier42 (@hansfrazier42) October 29, 2019

My wife is going through treatment now (see my pinned tweet for her bill following surgery 😱). Thankfully we have insurance and financial stability but we know that many others don’t. Kudos for supporting the effort to provide much needed support for those who need it. — Christian Hietanen, DO (@DrHietanen) October 28, 2019

The models, who are trying to promote body positivity and equality, have slammed the “double standards” of men being allowed to remove their shirts at MLB games.

The escapade didn’t seem to affect Cole, with Houston Astros going on to win 7-1, taking a 3-2 series lead.

