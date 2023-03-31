MLB investigates video of Angels' Anthony Rendon grabbing shirt of A's fan on Opening Day

Anthony Rendon of the Los Angeles Angels had some words for a fan Thursday. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Major League Baseball is investigating a video making the rounds on social media that appears to show Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon holding a fan by the shirt through the bleacher guardrails. The incident occurred on Opening Day in Oakland, after the Angels' 2-1 loss to the Athletics on Thursday.

In the video recorded from behind, Rendon looks to have quickly caught the shirt of the fan dressed in Athletics colors who was leaning down toward the Angels player. With a smile, Rendon appeared to confront the fan while still holding his shirt through the railing.

"What'd you say? Yeah you called me b****, huh?" Rendon can be heard saying.

The fan's responses are unintelligible. After saying, "Yeah you did. Yeah you did, yeah mother f*****," Rendon swipes in the fan's direction (without making contact) and walks away.

As most of Rendon's Angels teammates walked past the spectacle, star player Mike Trout can be seen observing the exchange.

(Warning: Video contains obscene language.)

The Angels signed Rendon to a seven-year, $245 million contract as a free agent in the 2019-20 offseason. His 2022 season ended in June with a right wrist injury that required surgery, though he also struggled with hip and hamstring issues.

The veteran third baseman was 0-for-3 in the Angels' Thursday night loss.

The Angels have yet to comment on the video, but the club reportedly expects Rendon to address it in front of reporters Saturday ahead of another game against the A's in Oakland.