MLB investigates, disciplines umpire for gambling

NEW YORK — Major League Baseball intends to discipline umpire Pat Hoberg for gambling, according to a statement provided by MLB’s league office.

First reported by The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, MLB acknowledged the investigation in response to inquires from the sports media outlet and later released the following statement to WGN News:

“During this year’s Spring Training, Major League Baseball commenced an investigation regarding a potential violation of MLB’s sports betting policies by Umpire Pat Hoberg. Mr. Hoberg was removed from the field during the pendency of that investigation. While MLB’s investigation did not find any evidence that games worked by Mr. Hoberg were compromised or manipulated in any way, MLB determined that discipline was warranted. Mr. Hoberg has chosen to appeal that determination. Therefore, we cannot comment further until the appeal process is concluded.”

According to umpscorecards.com, in MLB games Hoberg umpired from April 1, 2023 to Sept. 17, 2023, he ranked in the 97th percentile of MLB umpires in Accuracy (95.5%) and Accuracy Above Expected (1.75% above expected), while also ranking in the 95th percentile for Consistency (94.7% consistent).

Also pointed out by Rosenthal, Hoberg called a perfect game behind the plate during game two of the 2022 World Series.

