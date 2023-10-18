MLB Insider waters down Kim Ng-White Sox rumors originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

A lot has happened this offseason involving the White Sox' front office.

Chris Getz is officially the general manager and there's a new structure in place. The previous structure predicated on the general manager and Vice President working in tandem is over. But could they bring in someone to oversee Getz?

That wasn't the original plan, or it doesn't seem like it, at least. But Kim Ng --- the now former general manager of the Miami Marlins --- is a free agent on the executive market. She left the team after three seasons.

Is there a scenario where she could enter the White Sox' front office?

"I think she'll have options," NY Post's Jon Heyman said on 670 the Score with Mully & Haugh. "It would be a little weird, I know she previously worked for the White Sox, to bring her in as Getz's boss. I don't think he's anticipating that. Part of the problem with the White Sox was they had two bosses with Rick Hahn and Kenny Williams. It was kind of like a Steinbrener model and I think that's difficult."

To Heyman's point, the White Sox are attempting to stave off placing too many voices in the front office. Their previous structure fumbled into dysfunction and confusion of power. In turn, the White Sox relieved Hahn and Williams of their respective duties and promoted Getz to be the sole leader of the front office.

Getz then assembled a group of executives to help assist his leadership. He hired assistant general manager Josh Barnfield and Gene Watson, the newly named director of player personnel. Getz has already established his place, shuffling around the coaching staff.

Would the White Sox shuffle around the front office to bring in Ng?

For starters, Ng jumpstarted her MLB career with the White Sox. She started as an intern in 1990 and was hired full time in 1991 after completing data analysis on the Rule 5 draft. She eventually worked her way up to assistant director of baseball operations. She left after 1996.

Over the past three seasons, she managed the Marlins, who recently made their first playoff berth (not counting the shortended 2020 season) since they won the World Series in 2003. Ng brought the Marlins, who finished with the seventh-worst payroll, to a playoff berth and an 84-78 regular season record.

Ng will have options after bringing a virtually absent team into a prominent spotlight. The Boston Red Sox and New York Mets have vacancies for general manager positions in their respective front offices. Ng should be a top candidate around the league.

It would take maneuvering the White Sox front office around to establish Ng as a top voice at the top. Would the White Sox be willing to do that a few months into Getz's tenure as "the guy"?

Remember, Getz is new to the position. He recently served as the director of scouting for the team's farm system, as well as the assistant general manager to Hahn. No offense to Getz, but Ng's résumé is extremely impressive, especially after single-handedly developing the Marlins into a playoff team in just a few seasons.

It's a long shot, considering the leg work it would take to engage in that whole rigamarole. But nonetheless, it's tough to discount Ng's value after a short, yet successful, stint with the Marlins.

"Maybe he will choose Kim Ng to be the person," Heyman said. "That would work better than having co-bosses. I'm not sure that's a likely scenario. It's certainly interesting. Certainly, something to think about."

