MLB Insider is 'just about ready to bet the family farm' that Mets land George Springer

George Springer rounds the bases after hitting a home run

The Mets pursuit of a center fielder, and namely the top guy in the market in George Springer, has gotten the support of one of the biggest insiders in baseball.

Speaking on ESPN Radio with Chris Carlin, ESPN MLB Insider Buster Olney loves the Mets' chances of landing Springer and seems ready to put his money where his mouth his.

"I think they're going to aggressive, and that's based on the conversation with the agents," Olney said. "I'm just about ready to bet the family farm in Vermont that they're going to wind up with Springer."

"It just feels like such a natural fit. He, of course, is one of the prime guys, he could play center field for at least a year, he can help to balance out their lineup."

Olney thinks it'll take a deal "in the $125-$150 million range" to land Springer, but with new owner Steve Cohen ready to bring out his checkbook this offseason, this news should be music to Mets fans' ears.