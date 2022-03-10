MLB important dates 2022: Spring Training, Opening Day, free agency, more originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After 99 days, a new MLB season is finally on the horizon.

The lockout that started on Dec. 2 is now a thing of the past as MLB and the MLBPA came to a tentative agreement on a new collective bargaining agreement to get the ball rolling for the 2022 season.

Because of the lengthy pause, the season is expected to start quickly to preserve the usual 162-game season for all 30 teams.

That means Spring Training and Opening Day are coming soon. These are the important dates to mark on your calendar:

When will free agency begin?

Free agency will reportedly commence as soon as the CBA is ratified.

It’s going to be a busy period for teams with over 200 players available to be signed, including big names like Trevor Story, Kris Bryant, Clayton Kershaw and Carlos Correa, among others.

When will Spring Training start?

Spring Training camps are expected to officially open Sunday, but players can begin reporting to camps as early as Friday. The first slate of games are expected to start on March 18.

When is Opening Day 2022?

MLB postponed Opening Day to April 14 on Wednesday since there was no agreement in place, but now it is being pushed up a week. Opening Day instead will be on April 7, so the season will be extended three days with doubleheaders to compensate for the delay.

Each team’s first four series will also be rescheduled instead of being dropped from the calendar.

This story will be updated...